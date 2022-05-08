ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nine Nebraska children included in nationwide child hepatitis outbreak

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lincoln, NE) — A nationwide pediatric hepatitis outbreak includes nine cases in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Health confirms a total of 9 cases:. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 15

Russell Andersen
4d ago

It’s possible that with all the illegals from many foreign countries coming to the states unchecked, some sneaking in, are sick.

Reply(4)
13
Michael
3d ago

I think that it is fallout from the COVID JAB or the Millions of illegal immigrants who are pouring into the United States. The Biden Administration will do nothing about this because it will turn out to be exposed as their FAULT

Reply(2)
5
Scott
3d ago

Ironic, they make the vaccines available for children then there's a hepatitis outbreak shortly after, hmmm!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Health
County
Douglas County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Viral Hepatitis#Cdc#Ne#A Health Advisory
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not Normal’: Mother Says 4-Week-Old Girl Got Liver Transplant Over Mysterious Disease

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A liver disease spreading among children has many parents around the world on edge. We now know more about the cases in Minnesota, where one child is in critical condition at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. Becoming a mom to twins is alarming enough, but that was only the beginning for Stacie Haverkamp. “Their whole pregnancy, anticipating their arrival, (thinking) ‘How are we gonna do two?'” she said. Three weeks in, her Ethan was doing well, but Elsie was starting to slow down. “She started to turn a really yellow tint, and by day two I noticed her eyes start...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy