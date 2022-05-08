Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!

Dry and warm conditions prevail today with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s into the late afternoon and early evening. Expect mostly clear skies heading into the late evening with overnight lows will be dipping back into the lower and mid 60s. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine this...
Highs are in the upper 80s into the weekend. Haze and humidity may make being outside the next few days a little less than comfortable. Those with respiratory issues and previous heat injuries should limit time outdoors. Lows dip into the 60s overnight making for a mild start up Thursday....
Nice warm-up today with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Tennessee Valley. A few breezes are still possible heading into the early evening, but winds should start tapering off after sunset. Expect clear skies with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 60s.
Comments / 0