LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tri County Motor Company, Lafollette’s Buick Dealership was owned by Ed Wheeler, Sr. and Wes Ayers. The business was on the corner of East Central & South Indiana Avenue. Many of you may remember this location as the Western Auto Store, W A moved there in the early 1960s and operated there until the mid 1990s. In 1996 the property was sold and the building was razed, and in 1997 the First Volunteer Bank opened at this site and now 25 years later remains there today. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/12/2022-6AM)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO