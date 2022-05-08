ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Cool Mother's Day Sunday, Warming Trend Next Week

By Darren Sweeney
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slow moving area of low pressure continues to spin to our south. The storm will keep a gusty northeasterly wind, cool temperatures and clouds in place today. While most of the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

NBC Connecticut

Mild Temperatures and Breezy Today

We're continuing the work week with mild temperatures on Wednesday. Highs today will be in the low-70s inland and 60s along the shore with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will still be pretty breezy, but not as windy. Tomorrow, highs will be near 80 with partly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
GazetteXtra

Amid record-setting May heat, lawns shoot up, city's splash pad opens early

JANESVILLE As you might have noticed, we’re in a bona fide, midsummer heat wave. But wait: It's not midsummer. Not even close. In fact, National Weather Service meteorological archives show that it’s not been this hot and muggy in early May since 1993. Then, daytime highs hit 87 degrees. On Wednesday, the mercury hit 94 degrees and partly sunny in parts of Rock County as a dome of hot, humid...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Denver

Recent Dust Storms Changed The Albedo Of Colorado’s Snowpack, Accelerating Spring Melt

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been to the mountains lately, specifically, to elevations above 9,500 feet with snowpack, you may have noticed the snow looked dirty. In the webcam image below, snapped Tuesday afternoon from Vail’s Blue Sky Basin, you can see the brown tint on top of the snow. That brown color is a layer of dust that accumulated during recent high wind storms. The dust came from the dry landscape of the southwestern United States. Adding a substance with a darker color to the top of snow isn’t good when it comes to the spring melt. To understand this...
COLORADO STATE

