Members of Meade County Fiscal Court downed a rezoning request during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday (5/10) night. The County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a re-zoning request from R1 to R3 on an “L” shaped lot at the intersection of Old State Road and Seminole Trail during their recent meeting held on May 5th. The request was met with opposing residents who live near the property sighting potential issues with drainage, sight distance and traffic concerns along with the interruption of the rural lifestyle. Those same residents provided Fiscal Court members the same concerns regarding the issue. After some discussion, magistrates voted to deny the request as presented by the commission.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO