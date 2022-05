MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of City Development plans to renovate at least 150 vacant city-owned residential properties and sell them at affordable prices. CBS 58 spoke with Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the DCD, who put out a call to all local developers and contractors. "The response is due June 3... and we expect to be awarding within a month or so after that", he said.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO