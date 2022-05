I’m on a massive MCU rewatch binge at the moment. Started with Captain America and just finished Black Widow (Doctor Strange next). As the films came out in release order, the end credit scenes were a must see, but when watching in chronological order, they don’t work for me. Just as an example, the one at the end of Black Widow has her grave being visited by her sister. Now Black Widow may have died previously (release time line) in Avengers: End Game, but it does not make sense when there are still several films with Black Window in them alive and kicking (literally) to watch. There are other examples as well. Therefore I have stopped watching the end credits.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO