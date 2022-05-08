ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Leading military spouse virtual assistant services agency rebrands as Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS)

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Freedom Makers, a leading military spouse virtual assistant services agency, has announced that it will begin operating under a new name – Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS). This name change goes into effect immediately and better reflects the company’s comprehensive service offerings....

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Researchers link nerve gas sarin to Gulf War syndrome

After 30 years, researchers believe they finally have definitive evidence of the primary cause of Gulf War syndrome: exposure to low levels of the nerve gas sarin. Gulf War syndrome is blamed for leaving a quarter million veterans of the 1991 conflict with a disabling array of long-term symptoms. They range from respiratory disorders, profound fatigue and foggy memory, to chronic digestive problems and widespread joint and muscle pain.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy