Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

One day after the City Council amended its municipal code, incorporating and cementing the existing protections and exemptions of its historic Landmark Districts from SB 9, Mayor Victor Gordo released a statement. According to Gordo, Pasadena continues to be in full compliance with state law, as it leads efforts to...
The Pasadena Unified School District cordially invites you to the “State of Schools 2022”. Board of Education President Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy will deliver the District’s State of the Schools 2022 address on Tuesday, May 17, at the McKinley School Gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a...
Known for the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game, the famed Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association may entertain the world once a year, but the organization prides itself in giving back to the community all year long. Each year, the Association provides a Community Impact Report detailing their commitment...
With 15,101 valid signatures from Pasadena voters, the Pasadena Rent Control campaign’s initiative officially qualifies for the midterm election this fall. The LA County Registrar confirmed that the number of valid signatures collected exceeds the minimum threshold needed to secure a place on the ballot. In a statement released...
South Pasadena High School congratulate sophomore, Claire Yee, who has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Congressional Art Exhibition. Yee’s artwork “Constraint” is one of seven pieces that will be recognized at the awards ceremony on May 22, 2022. The final results will be announced during the ceremony at Pasadena City Hall.
Local residents and business people have the chance to support local police and the department’s youth outreach program at an annual fundraising gathering Thursday evening. Pasadena PAL – the Pasadena Police Activities League – is holding its 2022 Golden Badge ‘Bollywood Bash’ at 6 p.m. at Noor Pasadena at The Paseo on Colorado Blvd. The event is PAL’s primary means to raise money for its activities.
Women who serve California’s community colleges honored PCC Trustee Linda Wah today, recognizing her with a Legacy Award from the California Community Colleges Women’s Caucus. Wah has served as a trustee of PCC’s Area 5 – which includes the cities of South Pasadena, San Marino, and Temple City...
Residents shouldn’t fret if they fail to visit the Mariposa Junction Night Market, which happened at Lake Avenue and Mariposa St. last May 7 as it will again welcome the public this June 4. The night market, which was opened last April 2, returns every first Saturday of the...
The City of Pasadena has received a $205,808 grant from the Department of Resource Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) for the implementation of SB 1383, also known as the Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Law, which requires cities in California to provide organic waste collection service to all residents and businesses. SB...
If you’re looking to rediscover the joy and excitement of riding a bike, well here’s your chance. Leave the car at home and see the city of Pasadena on two wheels during Bike Month Pasadena from May 11 through May 29. A joint effort between the City and...
Blair High School & Middle School present a Multicultural Day Fair on Friday, May 13th, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Blair’s High School Parking Lot. There will be Music, Performances, and food for purchase available!. Students can purchase food tickets at the student store on Wednesday, Thursday, or...
May Crowning 2022 from HFS – School Videos on Vimeo. After two years of modified May Crowning’s, it was such a wonderful feeling to join together as a school community and celebrate in the gathering area and then at mass. Holy Family School congratulate its 3rd graders on a beautiful May Crowning and Mass! Throughout history, Catholics have long honored the Blessed Virgin Mary during the month of May. To symbolize her significance in the Church and in one’s life, the “May Crowning.” A statue of the Blessed Virgin is crowned with a garland or crown of flowers honoring Mary as “the Queen of May.”
The City Council on Monday voted to city staff to prepare an impact report on a local rent control initiative. The report on the impacts could look at its fiscal impact. Its effect on the internal consistency of the city’s general and specific plans, including the housing element. Its...
I have been a resident of Pasadena for 19 years and I live in District 4. I write to express my deep concerns about the City’s past payments toward the massive debt on the Rose Bowl and to strongly urge the City Council to commit to NOT spending any more funds from our General Fund or from our fund reserves to pay the Rose Bowl debt.
Since the first cave person sat on a flat rock to carve a tool out of another rock, and wiggled around to get comfortable, the chair has been as important to human evolution as the opposable thumb. You may have your favorite chair — either worn and comfy, or stiff...
The combination of higher interest rates, rising inflation and a challenging stock market, are finally beginning to affect even strong real estate markets, such as Pasadena, according to some local realtors and mortgage brokers. While Pasadena has been one of the strongest real estate markets in the state, for the...
I don’t know if you saw the Finance Committee last night, but the Rose Bowl Operating Company came under fire for bonuses given to its employees after the city bailed it out during the pandemic. Let me say from the start, I am not anti-Rose Bowl and of course...
A festive backyard ice cream social on a recent warm Sunday afternoon was the setting for the College Women’s Club (CWC) Spring Scholars Ceremony. The event honored 14 local young women who are the 2022 recipients of fellowships and scholarships awarded by CWC in partnership with Pasadena Community Foundation. The scholarships ensure continued assistance to students pursuing their educational goals at nearby institutions that include Caltech, ArtCenter for Design, Glendale Community College, East Los Angeles Community College, and Cal State LA School of Nursing.
It’s great to see Kenny and Larry – two of Chandler School’s amazing middle schoolers volunteering their time to read for AAPI Heritage Month at Crowell Library’s Barth Community Room recently. Research on volunteer mentor programs has demonstrated mostly positive outcomes for mentees. As a result, many organizations and schools seek to attract and retain volunteers to assist children in need of support.
