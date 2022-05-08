Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

May Crowning 2022 from HFS – School Videos on Vimeo. After two years of modified May Crowning’s, it was such a wonderful feeling to join together as a school community and celebrate in the gathering area and then at mass. Holy Family School congratulate its 3rd graders on a beautiful May Crowning and Mass! Throughout history, Catholics have long honored the Blessed Virgin Mary during the month of May. To symbolize her significance in the Church and in one’s life, the “May Crowning.” A statue of the Blessed Virgin is crowned with a garland or crown of flowers honoring Mary as “the Queen of May.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO