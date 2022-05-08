ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles...

www.pasadenanow.com

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Cements Landmark District Exemptions from SB 9

One day after the City Council amended its municipal code, incorporating and cementing the existing protections and exemptions of its historic Landmark Districts from SB 9, Mayor Victor Gordo released a statement. According to Gordo, Pasadena continues to be in full compliance with state law, as it leads efforts to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

State of Schools is on Tuesday, May 17

The Pasadena Unified School District cordially invites you to the “State of Schools 2022”. Board of Education President Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy will deliver the District’s State of the Schools 2022 address on Tuesday, May 17, at the McKinley School Gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Advocates Take Victory Lap

With 15,101 valid signatures from Pasadena voters, the Pasadena Rent Control campaign’s initiative officially qualifies for the midterm election this fall. The LA County Registrar confirmed that the number of valid signatures collected exceeds the minimum threshold needed to secure a place on the ballot. In a statement released...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Raise Funds for PAL Youth Outreach Program Thursday

Local residents and business people have the chance to support local police and the department’s youth outreach program at an annual fundraising gathering Thursday evening. Pasadena PAL – the Pasadena Police Activities League – is holding its 2022 Golden Badge ‘Bollywood Bash’ at 6 p.m. at Noor Pasadena at The Paseo on Colorado Blvd. The event is PAL’s primary means to raise money for its activities.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PCC Trustee Linda Wah Earns “Legacy Award” from Statewide Organization

Women who serve California’s community colleges honored PCC Trustee Linda Wah today, recognizing her with a Legacy Award from the California Community Colleges Women’s Caucus. Wah has served as a trustee of PCC’s Area 5 – which includes the cities of South Pasadena, San Marino, and Temple City...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Bike Month is Back

If you’re looking to rediscover the joy and excitement of riding a bike, well here’s your chance. Leave the car at home and see the city of Pasadena on two wheels during Bike Month Pasadena from May 11 through May 29. A joint effort between the City and...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Blair High School Present a Multicultural Day Fair

Blair High School & Middle School present a Multicultural Day Fair on Friday, May 13th, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Blair’s High School Parking Lot. There will be Music, Performances, and food for purchase available!. Students can purchase food tickets at the student store on Wednesday, Thursday, or...
pasadenanow.com

Holy Family School’s May Crowning

May Crowning 2022 from HFS – School Videos on Vimeo. After two years of modified May Crowning’s, it was such a wonderful feeling to join together as a school community and celebrate in the gathering area and then at mass. Holy Family School congratulate its 3rd graders on a beautiful May Crowning and Mass! Throughout history, Catholics have long honored the Blessed Virgin Mary during the month of May. To symbolize her significance in the Church and in one’s life, the “May Crowning.” A statue of the Blessed Virgin is crowned with a garland or crown of flowers honoring Mary as “the Queen of May.”
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Councilmembers Want to See Rent Control Initiative Impact Report

The City Council on Monday voted to city staff to prepare an impact report on a local rent control initiative. The report on the impacts could look at its fiscal impact. Its effect on the internal consistency of the city’s general and specific plans, including the housing element. Its...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: No More City Money to the Rose Bowl

I have been a resident of Pasadena for 19 years and I live in District 4. I write to express my deep concerns about the City’s past payments toward the massive debt on the Rose Bowl and to strongly urge the City Council to commit to NOT spending any more funds from our General Fund or from our fund reserves to pay the Rose Bowl debt.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Reimagined 1940’s Home Located on the Beautiful Tree-Lined Woodlyn Road in Pasadena

A turn-key, contemporary, & classic 1940s home on a beautiful tree lined street with mountain views! Entirely renovated in 2021, this single-story home embodies the sophistication & charm of the modern buyer looking in Pasadena. Nestled behind a gorgeous front lawn lined with rose bushes, a cozy entry ushers you into the formal living room with built-in bookshelves, large windows, and a stately fireplace.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Have a Seat

Since the first cave person sat on a flat rock to carve a tool out of another rock, and wiggled around to get comfortable, the chair has been as important to human evolution as the opposable thumb. You may have your favorite chair — either worn and comfy, or stiff...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Higher Loan Rates Beginning to Affect Pasadena’s Strong Real Estate Market?

The combination of higher interest rates, rising inflation and a challenging stock market, are finally beginning to affect even strong real estate markets, such as Pasadena, according to some local realtors and mortgage brokers. While Pasadena has been one of the strongest real estate markets in the state, for the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

College Women’s Club Awards Scholarships to 14 Local Women

A festive backyard ice cream social on a recent warm Sunday afternoon was the setting for the College Women’s Club (CWC) Spring Scholars Ceremony. The event honored 14 local young women who are the 2022 recipients of fellowships and scholarships awarded by CWC in partnership with Pasadena Community Foundation. The scholarships ensure continued assistance to students pursuing their educational goals at nearby institutions that include Caltech, ArtCenter for Design, Glendale Community College, East Los Angeles Community College, and Cal State LA School of Nursing.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Chandler Middle School Students Volunteer their Time to Read for AAPI Heritage Month

It’s great to see Kenny and Larry – two of Chandler School’s amazing middle schoolers volunteering their time to read for AAPI Heritage Month at Crowell Library’s Barth Community Room recently. Research on volunteer mentor programs has demonstrated mostly positive outcomes for mentees. As a result, many organizations and schools seek to attract and retain volunteers to assist children in need of support.
PASADENA, CA

