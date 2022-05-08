ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Someone Scored This 6 Bedroom Historic 1883 Helena Mansion for $350K

By Michelle
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funk, charm, history, and BIG. This 4,700+ square foot 1883 Helena mansion is for sale and apparently now under contract, with a listing price of just $350,000. That's the biggest Montana real estate bargain I've seen in years, even if it needs a little work. It's hard to tell just from...

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
PARK CITY, UT
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Helena, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Real Estate
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Stained Glass Windows#Music Festival#Housing List#Mt#Helena Home Team
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

15 Pictures of Spectacular Montana Ranch Listed For Sale

Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Can $949K buy a piece of the true Montana?

On June 12, 2021, excavation for the 48-unit condominium complex next door is going full tilt. On a site the size of a city block, a 345 John Deere excavator feeds the hungry line of  side dump trailers, queued up the block below us on Fourth Street, just down the hill in Missoula. The loader […] The post Can $949K buy a piece of the true Montana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy