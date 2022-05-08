ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men stabbed in disorder in Birmingham

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been stabbed following a disorder, police said. West Midlands Police officers were called to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tribute paid to William Rogers who was fatally hit by vehicle

The mother of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Shropshire has paid tribute to her son saying he was "a ray of sunshine in our lives". William Rogers, 26, died after being hit while walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of 30 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cheshire barn fire was started deliberately say police

A large barn fire which took firefighters more than two days to extinguish is believed to have been started deliberately. It started at an old farm near Leighton Hospital in Cheshire at around 18:00 on Saturday and Cheshire Constabulary wants to speak to people who were in the area at that time.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#West Midlands Police#Newtown#Bbc West Midlands#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said. Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy