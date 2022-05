The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched to a receptive market, and that hasn’t changed to date, more than a year after the EV crossover went on sale. With the 2022 Mustang Mach-E already sold out and most buyers opting for all-wheel drive configurations, deals on that particular model are also rather scarce, though at least one does exist. As is typically the case when demand exceeds supply, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has also become a popular target on the used vehicle market, making it one of the fastest-selling models in that regard back in the month of March. However, the latest data from iSeeCars also reveals that the Mach-E is one of the top used vehicles selling for more than new, too.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO