ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

BHC Walmart celebrates 'grand re-opening'

By BILL McMILLEN The Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Walmart Supercenter celebrated completion of its latest remodel Friday morning with a "grand re-opening" and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Store Manager Kelby Carley, who has been in charge of the location since last August, said new concrete flooring was completed — a portion of that had been...

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Bullhead City, AZ
Government
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Bullhead City, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Pocono Update

Rite-Aid Announces 145 New Store Closures

According to an official statement by Rite-Aid Corp, 145 stores are closing this year to drive maximum efficiencies, business strategy, lease, and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Sports Restaurant and Bar to Close

You'll have to wait to get your favorite burger and wings.Mirko Fabian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like going to a familiar location and enjoying the food and drinks, all while watching a ball game. There’s a comfort level involved with it because you know what is on the menu, what drink specials will be on, and even what serving staff will be on hand. For one local sports bar, patrons of the restaurant will need to look elsewhere. That is for the duration of the summer at least.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhc#Food Drink#Bhc Walmart#The Bullhead City Council
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

The Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You’ll always feel at home at Millie’s Pancake Haus. It has a cozy and stress free environment, not to mention delicious homemade pancakes and syrup. Their prices are reasonable, and their staff is attentive, friendly, and more than happy to serve you. Also, cats walk around sometimes! A must-try item of theirs is the German pancakes; just keep in mind that you need to order those 3o minutes in advance. They also offer German apple pancakes, Russian blintzes, eggs benedict, french toast, and potato cakes. They also have a beer and wine menu, and they serve breakfast all day. They offer daily specials. Overall, the vintage and homey vibe of the restaurant coupled with their delicious food make for an amazing dining experience.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Without Warning, Carvana Lays Off 2,500 in Phoenix

Tempe-based online used car retailer Carvana Co., the fastest-growing American used car dealer known for its towering, multi-story glass car vending machines, abruptly terminated thousands of its employees in metro Phoenix on Tuesday morning. A company spokesperson confirmed the mass layoffs with Phoenix New Times. The unanticipated decision to let...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy