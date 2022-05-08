ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Man with gun report turns out to be man with cane

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 4 days ago

BULLHEAD CITY — A day after a Kingman school was placed on lockdown following an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm in the vicinity, Bullhead City police were notified by two callers of a man walking with a rifle in the area of several Bullhead City...

mohavedailynews.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 15 News

Woman, child shot at in road rage situation on L-101

GLENDALE — The Department of Public Safety say a woman was shot at in a road rage situation on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue Saturday night. Officials say a child was in the car at the time of the shooting. It is currently unknown if either the woman or...
GLENDALE, AZ
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
12 News

Man dies after fight at Phoenix gas station turns violent

PHOENIX — A man has died after a verbal fight at a Phoenix gas station turned deadly early Monday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said the victim, a man in his early 50s, was shot around 1:30 a.m. during a confrontation with two men at a gas station near 35th Street and McDowell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
12 News

Suspect attacks two people at Valley business, kills one of them

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of attacking two people -- killing one of them -- at a business near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street. The attack occurred Thursday at about noon and allegedly involved 29-year-old Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela assaulting a man and a woman with a knife at the Pull-N-Save Self-Service Auto Parts store.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Infant in critical condition, 4 people, including 2 children injured after a crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Infant in critical condition, 4 people, including 2 children injured after a crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Five people, including an infant and two children received injuries following a crash Friday night in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive at about 8 p.m. [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows Phoenix officer who was shot leaving hospital

Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman cited for having tarp on her porch

An 80-year-old woman with dementia has been missing for eight days but her sons have new hope after a possible sighting. Man armed with rock shot by officer outside a Phoenix Chili's. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Krynsky says the man was acting erratically and officers began telling him to...
PHOENIX, AZ

