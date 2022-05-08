ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

BHC woman accused of shooting man in foot

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was injured and a woman arrested Thursday night following what is being investigated as an accidental shooting. According to Bullhead City Police, 60-year-old Clara Ann Stueve was arrested after shooting a man in the foot outside a...

