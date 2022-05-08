BAFTA TV Awards: AIDS Crisis Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Firm Favourite For Tonight’s Event

Click here to read the full article.

British television stars are preparing for the biggest night on the calendar, with one title a firm favourite going into this evening’s BAFTA TV Awards.

Channel 4’s drama It’s a Sin , a drama about a group of young people facing the Aids crisis of the 1980s, is the firm frontrunner with 11 nominations including five acting nods.

See the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations below

The mini-series, created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, became Channel 4’s most successful ever drama when it was broadcast last year. Davies is also recognised in the Best Writer category this evening.

The international category is strong, with two global hits Succession (HBO) and Squid Game (Netflix) up against Call My Agent! and Lupin (both Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon).

Other nominees include Kate Winslet ( Mare of Easttown ) and Matthew Macfadyen ( Succession ), while Boiling Part star Stephen Graham is nominated in two separate categories – best actor for Channel 4’s Help , and best supporting actor for the BBC’s prison drama Time .

The ceremony will see its return to an in-person affair with a full audience for the first time in three years, with comedy writer Richard Ayoade hosting at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The one winner already known is Sir Billy Connolly, to be awarded the BAFTA fellowship, for outstanding and exceptional contribution to the arts.

Leading actress

Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV

Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4

Leading actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One

Sean Bean, Time – BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4

Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV

Supporting actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One

Entertainment performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One

Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Drama series

In My Skin – BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV

Unforgotten – ITV

Vigil – BBC One

Single drama