Entertainment

BAFTA TV Awards: AIDS Crisis Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Firm Favourite For Tonight’s Event

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnpBV_0fWtFBm100

British television stars are preparing for the biggest night on the calendar, with one title a firm favourite going into this evening’s BAFTA TV Awards.

Channel 4’s drama It’s a Sin , a drama about a group of young people facing the Aids crisis of the 1980s, is the firm frontrunner with 11 nominations including five acting nods.

See the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations below

The mini-series, created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, became Channel 4’s most successful ever drama when it was broadcast last year. Davies is also recognised in the Best Writer category this evening.

The international category is strong, with two global hits Succession (HBO) and Squid Game (Netflix) up against Call My Agent! and Lupin (both Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon).

Other nominees include Kate Winslet ( Mare of Easttown ) and Matthew Macfadyen ( Succession ), while Boiling Part star Stephen Graham is nominated in two separate categories – best actor for Channel 4’s Help , and best supporting actor for the BBC’s prison drama Time .

The ceremony will see its return to an in-person affair with a full audience for the first time in three years, with comedy writer Richard Ayoade hosting at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The one winner already known is Sir Billy Connolly, to be awarded the BAFTA fellowship, for outstanding and exceptional contribution to the arts.

Leading actress

  • Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV
  • Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV
  • Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
  • Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
  • Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4

Leading actor

  • David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
  • Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV
  • Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
  • Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One
  • Sean Bean, Time – BBC One
  • Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4

Supporting actress

  • Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4
  • Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One
  • Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One
  • Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One
  • Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+
  • Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV

Supporting actor

  • Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
  • David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic
  • Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix
  • Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
  • Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One

Entertainment performance

  • Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One
  • Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
  • Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
  • Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One
  • Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
  • Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max
  • Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
  • Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One
  • Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One
  • Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
  • Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4
  • Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
  • Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
  • Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three
  • Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Drama series

  • In My Skin – BBC Three
  • Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV
  • Unforgotten – ITV
  • Vigil – BBC One

Single drama

  • Death of England: Face to Face – Sky Arts
  • Help – Channel 4
  • I Am Victoria – Channel 4
  • Together – BBC Two

  • Mini-series

    • It’s A Sin – Channel 4
    • Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
    • Stephen – ITV
    • Time – BBC One

    Soap and continuing drama

    • Casualty – BBC One
    • Coronation Street – ITV
    • Emmerdale – ITV
    • Holby City – BBC One

    International

    • Call My Agent! – Netflix
    • Lupin – Netflix
    • Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
    • Squid Game – Netflix
    • Succession – Sky Atlantic
    • The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime

    Entertainment programme

    • An Audience With Adele – ITV
    • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
    • Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
    • Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

    Comedy entertainment programme

    • The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
    • The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
    • Race Around Britain – YouTube
    • The Ranganation – BBC Two

    Scripted comedy

    • Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
    • Motherland – BBC Two
    • Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
    • We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4

    Features

    • Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
    • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
    • Sort Your Life Out – BBC One
    • The Great British Sewing Bee – BBC One

    Daytime

    • The Chase – ITV
    • Moneybags – Channel 4
    • Richard Osman’s House of Games – BBC Two
    • Steph’s Packed Lunch – Channel 4

    Must-see moment

    • An Audience With Adele, Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – ITV
    • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – ITV
    • It’s A Sin, Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis – Channel 4
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse – BBC Three
    • Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game – Netflix
    • Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony – BBC One

    Current affairs

    • Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – ITV
    • Four Hours At The Capitol – BBC Two
    • The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English
    • Trump Takes On The World – BBC Two

    Single documentary

    • 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – BBC One
    • Grenfell: The Untold Story – Channel 4
    • My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – ITV
    • Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Netflix

    Factual series

    • The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – BBC Two
    • 9/11: One Day In America – National Geographic
    • Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Channel 4
    • Uprising – BBC One

    Reality and constructed factual

    • Gogglebox – Channel 4
    • Married At First Sight UK – E4
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
    • The Dog House – Channel 4

    Specialist factual

    • Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – BBC Two
    • Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – BBC Two
    • The Missing Children – ITV
    • Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – BBC Two

    News coverage

    • Channel 4 News: Black To Front – Channel 4
    • Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – ITV
    • ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol – ITV
    • Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Sky News

    Sport

    • The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
    • ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV
    • Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC One
    • Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark – ITV

    Live event

    • The Brit Awards 2021 – ITV
    • The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC One
    • The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
    • Springwatch 2021 – BBC Two

    Short-form programme

    • Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – YouTube
    • Our Land – Together TV
    • People You May Know – Financial Times
    • Please Help – BBC Three

    Writer: Comedy

    • Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
    • Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods – Sky One
    • Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws – BBC One
    • Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

    Writer: Drama

    • Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin – BBC Three
    • Jack Thorne, Help – Channel 4
    • Jesse Armstrong, Succession – Sky Atlantic
    • Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

