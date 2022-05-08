ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stimulus Check Update: These States Are Considering More Payments

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Several states are considering sending a round of direct payments to their residents, as the U.S. continues to face inflation, and recover from the...

Dar Mason
3d ago

Same old same old people will get them again wow this won’t stop , what about everyone else

FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are giving money to their residents?

Some states are offering residents money. It is designed to help them deal with inflation. During the pandemic, the federal government gave the states billions of dollars. There is leftover money that hasn’t been used or distributed. Each state that has residual funds will allocate them differently to support the residents. Read more about it here. Some of the possible state supports include:
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

May payment dates for Social Security, SSI, and SSDI

The Social Security Administration will be sending out another round of checks soon. May will mark the fifth round this year. What is the difference between education credit and tuition and fee deduction?. Social Security and SSDI payment schedule. The Social Security Administration (SSA) runs programs that millions depend on....
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

