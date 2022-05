This page will be frequently updated throughout Conference Tournament week with insights on how wins, losses, and upsets will affect the eventual tournament Bracket. SEC — Missouri continues their late-season run and remains in contention as a Regional host. Five weeks ago, the Tigers were not even in the hosting discussion but they have gotten better and put together a stellar few weeks to end the year. Despite being outhit in their 1-0 win over Auburn on Wednesday, the Tigers from CoMo found a way to win… Auburn’s position really doesn’t change, as they have long-been slotted as a high-2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO