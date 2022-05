CHIPPEWA TWP. — Classic cars and vintage airplanes will be celebrated May 21 at the "Wings & Wheels" event at Air Heritage Museum at the Beaver County Airport. Lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., "The Air Heritage Aviation Appreciation Day, 'Wings and Wheels,' is going to be a huge community event where everyone can participate free of charge," spokesman Tom Gargaro said.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO