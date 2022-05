The metaverse is a speculative idea more than a specific product or service. It does not exist yet, nor will it be a specific product or service if it is developed. But it is backed by a lot of smart people in and around the technology industry. So, investing in this idea, then, comes with the same set of risks and rewards that any speculative investment carries: If you buy now, you might get in on the ground floor of something huge or you might lose all your money on something that doesn’t work. A financial advisor can help you weigh the pros and cons of speculative investment opportunities.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO