ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hot Topics in Cybersecurity from the MilCyberSync Podcast [April 3, 2022]

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://blog.axellio.com/hot-topics-in-cybersecurity-from-the-milcybersync-podcast-april-3-2022. As the digital world becomes increasingly more connected, the risk of cyber-attacks increases. No one is immune from their personal information getting stolen. The annual costs incurred from the inherent and residual risks of cybersecurity are staggering for organizations. Not even America’s largest government agency is immune...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

What is a DDoS Attack & How Can it Be Stopped?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/ddos-attack. A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a common concern for many gamers, as well as anyone using a server or service that has been targeted in the past. DDoS attacks aim to disrupt a website or server, making them unavailable for legitimate users. It’s a headache...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Cyberattack#Defense Department#Information Security#Fbi#Cybersecurity#Mcpa#Veterans#The Department Of Defense#Navy
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Army
Country
China
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy