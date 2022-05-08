ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

4th inmate dies at Rikers Island this year

 3 days ago

A 25-year-old man has become the fourth inmate to die this year at problem-plagued Rikers Island.

Dashawn Carter died on Saturday, according to the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction. The cause of Carter's death is under investigation.

Back in March two inmates died within a two-day period at the city-operated complex. Their causes of death are still unknown.

The troubled jail complex has been under scrutiny for some time.

In recent weeks, a federal monitor gave New York City officials a deadline of the middle of May to address issues at Rikers Island or be placed under federal control.

Concerns include security and staffing.

Some correction officers say they're losing control of Rikers Island. They believe the situation at the city's main jail could turn into chaos.

Chris B
3d ago

how about don't do things to land yourself in jail. let them sort it out with each other the same way they harmed their victims

Mario Volino
3d ago

how about the city council go into rikers for a day and see what it's like for themselves .. it's easy to say that solitary confinement is a punishment and abuse when your sitting behind a desk in a suit and tie and all's you have to do is push a button to call security to handle an issue .

