Kansas City, MO

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco gets coveted numbers with the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Isiah Pacheco’s jersey number has been revealed, and the Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back (and former Rutgers football star) certainly has quite the legacy to live up to with the new digits on his back.

Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey for the Chiefs , the same number last worn by wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

A fifth round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft, Hill turned out to be rather alright as an NFL player. All he did was make six Pro Bowls and be named three times an All-Pro.

No pressure for Pacheco. None at all.

Last season, Hill had 111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. He was acquired by the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a trade that netted the Chiefs a first and a second round pick in addition to other draft selections.

Behind what was not always a high-performing offensive line, Pacheco ran for 647 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 167 carries . He was a seventh round pick of the Chiefs who brings good speed ( tied for the fastest running back at the NFL combine in the 40) with the ability to get into the second level and make defenders miss.

For comparison, Hill ran a 4.29 at his pro day ahead of the 2016 NFL draft.

Pacheco is also a solid receiver out of the backfield and a very strong blocker.

Pacheco wasn’t going to get the No. 1 jersey he had in college as it is currently held by Corey Coleman.

To check out Pacheco’s new number and all the rookie numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs, make sure to give a look over at ChiefsWire.

