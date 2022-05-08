ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

VIENNA — (AP) — The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is holding an election Sunday that offers a test at the ballot box for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine.

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU — which is in opposition at the national level — has led Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, governing in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The vote comes after a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a three-party coalition government with the Greens and the FDP. In recent weeks, Scholz has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Germany broke with tradition after Russia's invasion to supply arms to Ukraine but has been criticized by Kyiv for perceived hesitancy and slowness in providing material.

Sunday’s election is the second of three state elections within two months that will help set the political tone for the coming year.

In late March, Scholz's SPD secured a major victory in the small western state of Saarland, which the CDU had led since 1999. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schleswig-Holstein is Germany’s northernmost state, home to approximately 2.9 million people. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, Daniel Günther, the incumbent governor from the CDU, held a clear lead over the SPD’s Thomas Losse-Müller and the Greens’ Monika Heinold.

The vote is expected to be a bright spot for the CDU, which has suffered losses at the state and national level in recent months. After last fall’s federal election, the party was relegated to the opposition on the national level for the first time in 16 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

BERLIN — (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, relations with China and climate change during a three-day meeting starting Thursday. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Russia hits east Ukraine, Finland moves toward joining NATO

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pounded areas in Ukraine's east on Thursday, including the last pocket of resistance in besieged Mariupol, as a war that is redrawing Europe's security map pushed Russia's neighbor Finland closer to joining NATO. Even as the globe-shaking repercussions of the invasion...
POLITICS
WDBO

Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland's leaders said Thursday they're in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. The annoucement by President...
POLITICS
WDBO

Protesters vent fury at French company for staying in Russia

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A man in a Russian military uniform stood at the entrance of a large home improvement store in Poland's capital, saluting shoppers and thanking them for funding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. His chest bedecked with medals, Polish activist Arkadiusz Szczurek...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Günther
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
WDBO

North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia — (AP) — U.S. troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance’s eastern borders. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from...
MILITARY
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS — (AP) — It's likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe's security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world's biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit. Should...
POLITICS
WDBO

Greece to extend base access deal with US military

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece is extending a bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, with officials from the country's center-right government arguing that enhanced alliances within NATO will help stabilize the region rattled by Russia's war in Ukraine and tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
MILITARY
WDBO

Live updates | Russia to respond to Finnish decision on NATO

MOSCOW — Russia has warned that it will have to take unspecified “military-technical” steps in response to Finland’s decision to join NATO. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Finland’s accession to NATO will “inflict serious damage on Russian-Finnish relations, as well as stability and security in Northern Europe.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Ukraine#Election#Legislature#Ap#Schleswig Holstein#Cdu#Greens#Free Democrats#Fdp#Spd
WDBO

Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to congratulate him over his apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said. Biden is among the first world leaders to recognize the electoral triumph of Marcos...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Danish prosecutors seek to charge former defense minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecuting authority said Thursday that it would seek to have a former defense minister's parliamentary immunity lifted so he could be charged with illegally disclosing "highly classified information.”. The office of the director of public prosecutions said it would contact...
POLITICS
WDBO

Somalia set to elect new president amid growing insecurity

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Authorities have registered 39 presidential candidates, a list that...
POLITICS
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Why is Hungary blocking sanctions on Russian oil?

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — As the European Union tries to impose sanctions on Russian oil over the war in Ukraine, Hungary has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to unanimous support needed from the bloc's 27 member nations. The president of the EU's executive commission, Ursula...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
WDBO

Palestinians reject probe with Israel of reporter's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian Authority on Thursday rejected an Israeli request to hold a joint investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it would not hand over the bullet that killed her for ballistic analysis. Hussein Al Sheikh, a senior aide...
MIDDLE EAST
WDBO

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops pounded the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt the supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defense. Ukraine's ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated...
MILITARY
WDBO

Raimondo: Inquiry on solar imports follows the law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pushed back forcefully Wednesday against critics — including some within the Biden administration — who say a government investigation of solar imports from Southeast Asia is hindering President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Testifying on her department’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe, a contentious choice by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took his oath in a...
ASIA
WDBO

UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary warned the European Union on Thursday that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act" to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU does not show flexibility. Post-Brexit arrangements for border and customs checks...
POLITICS
WDBO

N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
WORLD
Reuters

Canada PM Trudeau says rival's attacks on central bank 'disappointing'

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said central bank independence was an important principle, following "disappointing" attacks on the institution and its leaders by the front-runner for leader of the opposition Conservatives. "The independence of the Bank of Canada from the government of the...
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden marks COVID 'tragic milestone' in US at global summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit Thursday to reenergize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus as he led the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff and warned against complacency around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy