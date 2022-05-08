ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

By DAVID BAUDER
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PU910_0fWsnFRu00
Media-Visual Investigations FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — One of the more striking pieces of journalism from the Ukraine war featured intercepted radio transmissions from Russian soldiers indicating an invasion in disarray, their conversations even interrupted by a hacker literally whistling "Dixie."

It was the work of an investigations unit at The New York Times that specializes in open-source reporting, using publicly available material like satellite images, mobile phone or security camera recordings, geolocation and other internet tools to tell stories.

The field is in its infancy but rapidly catching on. The Washington Post announced last month it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size. The University of California at Berkeley last fall became the first college to offer an investigative reporting class that focuses specifically on these techniques.

Two video reports from open-source teams — The Times' "Day of Rage" reconstruction of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the Post's look at how a 2020 racial protest in Washington's Lafayette Square was cleared out — won duPont-Columbia awards for excellence in digital and broadcast journalism.

The Ukraine radio transmissions, where soldiers complained about a lack of supplies and faulty equipment, were verified and brought to life with video and eyewitness reports from the town where they were operating.

At one point, what appears to be a Ukrainian interloper breaks in.

“Go home,” he advised in Russian. “It's better to be a deserter than fertilizer.”

The Times' visual investigations unit, founded in 2017 and now numbering 17 staff members, “is absolutely one of the most exciting areas of growth that we have,” said Joe Kahn, incoming executive editor.

The work is meticulous. “Day of Rage” is composed mostly of video shot by protesters themselves, in the heady days before they realized posting them online could get them into trouble, along with material from law enforcement and journalists. It outlines specifically how the attack began, who the ringleaders were and how people were killed.

Video sleuthing also contradicted an initial Pentagon story about an American drone strike that killed civilians in Afghanistan last year. "Looking to us for protection, they instead became some of the last victims in America's longest war," the report said.

“There's just this overwhelming amount of evidence out there on the open web that if you know how to turn over the rocks and uncover that information, you can connect the dots between all these factoids to arrive at the indisputable truth around an event,” said Malachy Browne, senior story producer on the Times' team.

"Day of Rage" has been viewed nearly 7.3 million times on YouTube. A Post probe into the deaths at a 2021 Travis Scott concert in Houston has been seen more than 2 million times, and its story on George Floyd's last moments logged nearly 6.5 million views.

The Post team is an outgrowth of efforts begun in 2019 to verify the authenticity of potentially newsworthy video. There are many ways to smoke out fakes, including examining shadows to determine if the apparent time of day in the video corresponds to when the activity supposedly captured actually took place.

“The Post has seen the kind of impact that this kind of storytelling can have,” said Nadine Ajaka, leader of its visual forensics team. “It's another tool in our reporting mechanisms. It's really nice because it's transparent. It allows readers to understand what we know and what we don't know, by plainly showing it.”

Still new, the open-source storytelling isn't bound by rules that govern story length or form. A video can last a few minutes or, in the case of "Day of Rage," 40 minutes. Work can stand alone or be embedded in text stories. They can be investigations or experiences; The Times used security and cellphone video, along with interviews, to tell the story of one Ukraine apartment house as Russians invaded.

Leaders in the field cite the work of the website Storyful, which calls itself a social media intelligence agency, and Bellingcat as pioneers. Bellingcat, an investigative news website, and its leader, Eliot Higgins, are best known for covering the Syrian civil war and investigating alleged Russian involvement in shooting down a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014.

The Arab Spring in the early 2010s was another key moment. Many of the protests were coordinated in a digital space and journalists who could navigate this had access to a world of information, said Alexa Koenig, executive director of the Human Rights Center at the University of California at Berkeley's law school.

The commercial availability of satellite images was a landmark, too. The Times used satellite images to quickly disprove Russian claims that atrocities committed in Ukraine had been staged.

Other technology, including artificial intelligence, is helping journalists who seek information about how something happened when they couldn't be on the scene. The Times, in 2018, worked with a London company to artificially reconstruct a building in Syria that helped contradict official denials about the use of chemical weapons.

Similarly, The Associated Press constructed a 3D model of a theater in Mariupol bombed by the Russians and, combining it with video and interviews with survivors, produced an investigative report that concluded more people died there than was previously believed.

AP has also worked with Koenig's team on an investigation into terror tactics by Myanmar's military rulership, and used modeling for an examination on the toll of war in a neighborhood in Gaza. It is collaborating with PBS' Frontline to gather evidence of war crimes in Ukraine and is further looking to expand its digital efforts. Experts cite BBC's "Africa Eye" as another notable effort in the field.

As efforts expand, Koenig said journalists need to make sure their stories drive the tools that are used, instead of the other way around. She hears regularly now from news organizations looking to build their own investigate units and need her advice — or students. Berkeley grad Haley Willis is on the team at The Times.

It feels, Koenig said, like a major shift has happened in the past year.

Browne said the goal of his unit's reporting is to create stories with impact that touch upon broader truths. A probe about a Palestinian medic shot by an Israeli soldier on the Gaza strip was as much about the conflict in general than her death, for example.

“We have similar mandates,” the Post's Ajaka said, “which is to help make sense of some of the most urgent news of the day.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Athens man sentenced for role in January 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge in Washington on Monday sentenced Athens resident Noland Harold Kidd to 45 days in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, calling him “part of the first wave” of protesters to stream through a breached fire door on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Times moved swiftly to change Monday's answer to its daily Wordle puzzle out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of commentary on the debate over abortion rights. The game, which became a sensation late last year...
INTERNET
WGAU

Pulitzers Live Updates: Slain photographer among winners

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Reuters photographer who was killed while covering fighting in Afghanistan was part of a team that took home the Pulitzer for feature photography. Danish Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave won for images depicting the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WGAU

Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader’s extradition

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. It warned that anyone who disobeyed the stay-at-home order risked being shot or having their vehicle burned.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#War Crimes#Social Media Intelligence#Russian#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Capitol#Dupont Columbia#Ukrainian
WGAU

Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's defense ministry ordered security forces on Tuesday to shoot anyone causing injury to people or property to contain widespread arson and mob violence targeting government supporters. The order came after violent clashes a day earlier left eight people dead and...
WORLD
WGAU

Party official: Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lankan PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis, a party official said. “He is being sworn in as prime minister...
ASIA
WGAU

Brazilian groups want direct access to U.S. forest funding

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian environmental and Indigenous organizations, together with some companies, are urging the United States to come through with promised funding for forest protection and deal directly with people who live in the forest, have protected it and, they say, “are directly affected by the escalating deforestation.”
AGRICULTURE
WGAU

Live updates | UN focuses human rights inquiry in Ukraine

BERLIN — The U.N.’s top human rights body has overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on its investigators to specifically look into possible rights abuses and violations in northern Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. In a 33-2 vote, with 12 abstentions, the Human Rights Council concluded a special...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
WGAU

Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the U.S. have charged the leader of a notoriously violent Haitian gang in connection with the kidnapping of 16 Americans last year, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Joly Germaine, 29, who is also known as “Yonyon,” is accused of leading the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Biden cancels offshore oil lease sales in Gulf Coast, Alaska

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration says it is canceling three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska, removing millions of acres from possible drilling as U.S. gas prices reach record highs. The Interior Department announced the...
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

BERLIN — (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils. Around 80 students, teachers and town officials...
EDUCATION
WGAU

Russia hits east Ukraine, Finland moves toward joining NATO

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pounded areas in Ukraine's east on Thursday, including the last pocket of resistance in besieged Mariupol, as a war that is redrawing Europe's security map pushed Russia's neighbor Finland closer to joining NATO. Even as the globe-shaking repercussions of the invasion...
POLITICS
WGAU

Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation. Shireen Abu Akleh,...
MIDDLE EAST
WGAU

Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

Twitter fired two of its top managers Friday, the latest sign of internal turmoil amid Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company. One Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal "asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."
WGAU

Costa Rica declares emergency in ongoing cyber attack

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — After a month of crippling ransomware attacks, Costa Rica has declared a state of emergency. In theory, the measure usually reserved to deal with natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic would free up the government to react more nimbly to the crisis.
WGAU

Greece to extend base access deal with US military

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece is extending a bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, with officials from the country's center-right government arguing that enhanced alliances within NATO will help stabilize the region rattled by Russia's war in Ukraine and tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
MILITARY
WGAU

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.
WORLD
WGAU

Iran raises prices of food staples, stirring panic and anger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran abruptly raised prices as much as 300% for a variety of staples such as cooking oil, chicken, eggs and milk on Thursday. Scores of alarmed Iranians waited in long lines to snatch up bundles of food and emptied supermarket shelves across the country in the hours before the price hike took effect.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy