Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO