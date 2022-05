A local resident found himself as the latest burglary victim in a string of car break-ins in the area. He is now pleading with residents to lock their doors. Dwayne Franklin, Sr. took to social media to tell his story on Wednesday. Franklin provided security footage of what appears to be juveniles checking the doors on the vehicles and entering one which was unlocked at around 4:30 a.m. on Fleetwood Drive. In his post, he asked his fellow neighbors to be aware and lock their doors.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO