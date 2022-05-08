Wayne and Joyce Goff

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.

YORK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO