Wayne and Joyce Goff

The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Pictured (from left) are Paige McKenzie, Julie Hoffman, Paul Jaekel, April McDaniel, Charles Harris, Kris Holoch, Katie North and Sharilyn Steube.
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature an exhibit from artist Marcella Maley in May and June. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings. Wine and refreshments will be served. Maley studied...
On May 5, 169 donors contributed $99,665 to Grand Island Central Catholic through the ninth annual Go Big Give. Sponsored by the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, nearly $1.3 million was raised for Grand Island area nonprofits, a record-breaking total. Our gifts to GICC were...
Roger Steele and Doug Brown advance to November’s general election in the Grand Island mayoral race. Steele, the currently serving mayor, and Brown, a challenger, received the most votes against a third candidate in the race, Julie Wright. Steele received 3,716 votes and Brown received 1,850 votes, with Wright...
When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week. He got home 73 days later. Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.
LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal. At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.
In the first of two races between Loren Lippincott and Michael Reimers for the District 34 legislative seat, Lippincott easily came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary. Lippincott captured 69.7% of the vote while Reimers had 30.3%. The two men will face each other again in November for the right...
The first season of Bygone Book Club is now “in the books” and we would like to thank all our discussion facilitators and attendees for helping make this such a successful program. Over the past year we shared extraordinary stories about people, places and events in central Nebraska....
Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
A jury Wednesday found a 24-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter and a gun charge in the shooting death of another man in a central Lincoln apartment last September. Lendell Harris, visibly emotional, interjected a "thank you," after District Judge Kevin McManaman asked the presiding juror...
A 17-year-old driver under the influence of alcohol was cited after he allegedly fled from Grand Island police early Saturday morning, possibly damaging a mailbox and two signs in the process. At about 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Chevy Silverado near East 18th...
YORK – As of this past week, York entered its 34th year as formally being a Tree City USA. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized York for its efforts to promote forestry within its city limits. “York has achieved this status for many decades,” York Parks and Rec Director Cheree...
Coach and teacher Jessi Owen had a homework assignment for Carter Nelson on Wednesday. Call Nebraska coach Scott Frost. Nelson, a budding eight-man football star at Ainsworth, called Frost around 2 p.m. and awaiting him was a scholarship offer to play football for the Huskers. "I wasn't quite ready for...
The new Pump & Pantry on South Locust Street has a drive-thru window, something that will become a feature of many Pump and Pantry locations. The new store, which opened recently, represents the new generation of Pump & Pantry stores. It is referred to as a Generation 3 store, said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises.
OMAHA — Columbus Scotus’ dream scenario was a nightmare for Northwest. The No. 4-rated Shamrocks scored three goals in a two-minute stretch late in the first half on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Vikings Wednesday afternoon in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.
SEWARD – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in a crash on Highway 34 this week. Officials say that at approximately 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Road.
YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, has pleaded no contest in a case where he formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
Misfortune is trailing Vincent Nagel while he’s in jail. Police arrested the 40-year-old Grand Island man April 26 in connection with gunshots fired the previous day at the Island Inn Motel, 2311 S. Locust St. Nagel has remained in Hall County Jail since Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher set bond at $1 million on April 27.
