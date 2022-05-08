ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kent Wilke

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

A sincere thank you to the staff of CHI Health St. Francis hospital for the wonderful care...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

COVID survivor happy to be home

When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week. He got home 73 days later. Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Thank you GICC donors

On May 5, 169 donors contributed $99,665 to Grand Island Central Catholic through the ninth annual Go Big Give. Sponsored by the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, nearly $1.3 million was raised for Grand Island area nonprofits, a record-breaking total. Our gifts to GICC were...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Pictured (from left) are Paige McKenzie, Julie Hoffman, Paul Jaekel, April McDaniel, Charles Harris, Kris Holoch, Katie North and Sharilyn Steube.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Community advocates for renewal of Grand Island city incentive program

LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal. At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Chi Health St Francis
Grand Island Independent

Opportunity a ‘golden one’

Sometimes it is hard to recognize an opportunity that provides a truly golden opportunity. This was the case that was provided to Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele when a few concerned citizens penned Letters to the Editor of The Grand Island Independent as to having some concerns with the disposition of the Grand Island Veterans Home and property, and a big thank you to those citizens.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Bygone Book Club closes out successful first season

The first season of Bygone Book Club is now “in the books” and we would like to thank all our discussion facilitators and attendees for helping make this such a successful program. Over the past year we shared extraordinary stories about people, places and events in central Nebraska....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Lincoln warehouse sues AltEn for failing to pay $225,000 in rent, utilities

The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Lippincott wins round one in race for District 34 legislative seat

In the first of two races between Loren Lippincott and Michael Reimers for the District 34 legislative seat, Lippincott easily came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary. Lippincott captured 69.7% of the vote while Reimers had 30.3%. The two men will face each other again in November for the right...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island Independent

Van driver and federal parolee who rolled on I-80 pleads no contest to third DUI

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI. Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Business Beat -- Perennial Operations manager Randy Martin to retire

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Stromsburg man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, has pleaded no contest in a case where he formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
STROMSBURG, NE
Grand Island Independent

Douglas County sheriff candidate ticketed for driving 107 mph

OMAHA -- A candidate for Douglas County sheriff was cited for speeding Saturday morning after an officer clocked him driving 42 mph over the speed limit. George Merithew was pulled over shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 80 near 42nd Street on his way to represent his campaign at the Cinco De Mayo parade in South Omaha. According to the citation, an officer was driving east down I-80 near 50th Street when a blue BMW convertible sped past at what the officer estimated to be 110 mph.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island inmate’s storage unit burgled, car set on fire

Misfortune is trailing Vincent Nagel while he’s in jail. Police arrested the 40-year-old Grand Island man April 26 in connection with gunshots fired the previous day at the Island Inn Motel, 2311 S. Locust St. Nagel has remained in Hall County Jail since Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher set bond at $1 million on April 27.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty of murder in love-triangle killing

A jury Wednesday found a 24-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter and a gun charge in the shooting death of another man in a central Lincoln apartment last September. Lendell Harris, visibly emotional, interjected a "thank you," after District Judge Kevin McManaman asked the presiding juror...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Man changes plea in strangulation case

YORK – Thomas Allen Jones, 32, of Lincoln, changed his plea this past week in a case where he was accused of coming to York, strangling and beating a woman, as well as being a habitual criminal. The case stems from an investigation conducted by the York Police Department.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy