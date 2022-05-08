Two people hurt after shooting in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- Hopewell Police Department is investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of 15th Street around 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they learned that two victims — a male and female — had driven themselves to John Randolph Medical Center with injuries.
Both victims are expected to recover.Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield gas station twice, arrested after trying third time in one week
Police are still investigating- If you have any information, you’re asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0