The spotlight shifts from lightweights to light heavyweights as the UFC returns home to Las Vegas after an eventful UFC 274 in Phoenix. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will face off against Aleksandar Rakic in the main event Saturday night. This match was previously scheduled to headline a March fight card in Columbus, Ohio, but Blachowicz had to withdraw due to an injury and the bout was canceled.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO