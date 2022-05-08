Pump Patrol: Average gas prices at $4.45 per gallon in New Jersey

Gas prices across the nation and in New Jersey are continuing to increase.

Filling up your tank in New Jersey will cost you an average of $4.45 in New Jersey, according to AAA. This is up by 3 cents from Saturday and up by 23 cents from last week.

Gas prices in the state are higher than the national average, which is at $4.31.

RELATED:

Tell us how much you pay for gas!

17 tricks to help you save at the pump

If you suspect gas price gouging at the pump, here’s how to report it.











