Pump Patrol: Average gas prices at $4.45 per gallon in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gas prices across the nation and in New Jersey are continuing to increase.

Filling up your tank in New Jersey will cost you an average of $4.45 in New Jersey, according to AAA. This is up by 3 cents from Saturday and up by 23 cents from last week.

Gas prices in the state are higher than the national average, which is at $4.31.

Tell us how much you pay for gas!
17 tricks to help you save at the pump
If you suspect gas price gouging at the pump, here’s how to report it.



Pain at the Pump: Gas soars over $6 a gallon in Katonah

Gas prices continue to climb, even hitting record highs recently. The Mobile station on Bedford Road in Katonah has regular gas for $6.39 per gallon. Just yards down the road at the Exxon station, prices were the same.
The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity.
ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings.
'It's heartbreaking.' Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved.
This is New Jersey's scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat.
Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon.
