ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police arrest suspect fatal hit-and-run crash downtown

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two were injured in a crash Saturday night. Emergency units were called to the scene on E. 5th Street at the...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for 2 women accused of hit-and-run crash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are looking for two women accused of crashing into another vehicle in Evanston and then fleeing the scene. The crash happened on April 29 in the 1700 block of Duck Creek Road at around 5:35 p.m. Police said the woman crashed into the vehicle and then fled the scene of the crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Georgetown. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies responded to State Road 64, just east of Gun Club Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said in a news release that a gray Ford pickup...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wkrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
WDTN

1 dead ID’d from shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — On May 8 at 2:46 p.m. the City of Riverside Police Department was notified of a shooting victim at Miami Valley Hospital.  Riverside officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital where they discovered the victims were in a car on US-35 eastbound when the vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers were also […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
MORAINE, OH
WTVQ

One person killed in early morning crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly crash on I-75 Monday morning is now cleared and the ramp leading off the exit is back open. Lexington police say a call came in around 3 a.m. Monday about a crash on I-75 north near mile marker 110. According to police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy