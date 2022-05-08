ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 8 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica defended his record at the A-League club as speculation grows over his future at the helm of the side he has led to two titles following their failure to qualify for the end-of-season finals series.

Sydney can finish no higher than seventh in the 12-team A-League and suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday having already missed out on a top six finish and a berth in the next phase of the competition.

This season's poor showing, which will see the four-time champions miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016, has increased the pressure on Corica with fans questioning whether he should remain in charge.

But the 49-year-old believes his record since replacing Graham Arnold in 2018 stands up to scrutiny.

"The last three years we've had grand finals," said Corica, who won the A-League championship in 2019 and 2020 before losing in the decider to Melbourne City last year.

"It's been fantastic, a great start to my coaching career but it's difficult to win them all and make grand finals every year.

"That's what we expect at this club and that's why this year was so disappointing.

"I'll just wait to the end of the season and think about it. I need to come back fresh and get the recruitment right."

Corica revealed he has yet to sign a contract for next season, when the club will return to the reconstructed Sydney Football Stadium after spending the last four years playing in the suburb of Kogarah.

"Not yet," he said when asked whether he had extended his deal with the club. "So we'll see after the last game (against Brisbane Roar on Tuesday) what happens."

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

World Cup awards show U.S. is rugby's 'golden nugget'

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States and the women's game have been identified as massive potential growth areas for rugby and awarding the 2031 men's and 2035 women's World Cups to the U.S. is recognition of both, World Rugby (WR) officials said on Thursday. The United States has...
NFL
Reuters

Demare makes it back-to-back Giro stage victories in sensational finish

SCALEA, Italy, May 12 (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare came through on the line to make it back-to-back victories at the Giro d'Italia after taking stage six, a 192-kilometre (119-mile) ride from Palmi to Scalea, on Thursday. Demare, of Groupama–FDJ, was expected to go head-to-head with British sprint specialist Mark...
CYCLING
Reuters

Djokovic cruises past Wawrinka to reach Rome quarter-finals

May 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic ended Stan Wawrinka's hopes of stringing together a hat-trick of match wins for the first time in 18 months with a 6-2 6-2 thumping in the last 16 of the Italian Open on Thursday. The 37-year-old Swiss, who had not played for 12 months...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from crunch north London derby

Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy