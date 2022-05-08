ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton at Leicester: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Cover picture for the articleFive games to go for Everton, and with just about everything going their way from Saturday’s fixtures, the Blues need points desperately. Watford’s relegation was confirmed and Burnley slipped to a heavy home defeat, and now the Toffees have two games in hand over the Clarets, but all of that will...

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Inspiring 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City

When the chips are down it is time to come out swinging (and mixing metaphors it appears). On Sunday, Everton faced a deflated Leicester City team, albeit one containing plenty of talent and maybe something to prove, given their exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Rome. Manager Brendan Rodgers has come in for plenty of criticism from Foxes fans in recent months and no doubt would have seen this match as an opportunity for some damage limitation at the King Power Stadium.
Watford 0-0 Everton: Instant reaction - Toffees held to dull draw

Everton played out a goalless draw with Watford to claim one more point in their battle for survival, but this felt like an opportunity missed. The Toffees paid for their overcautious approach that had fared them so well in recent games, but didn’t quite work when they were expected to take the initiative.
Everton at Watford: Opposition Analysis | Maintaining Focus

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.
Know Your Opponent: Arsenal and the North London Derby

The North London Derby is coming tomorrow, and it’s terrifying. Arsenal visits Tottenham Hotspur in a true six pointer with massive implications for who finishes top four and qualifies for the Champions League this season. This was a match that was supposed to happen in January, but was postponed due to Mikel Arteta having one COVID positive test and an outbreak of Players On Loan.
Soccer player dropped from team for endless locker room farting

Little was known when Lyon defender Marcelo was been dropped from the French side’s first team and eventually left for Bordeaux back in August of 2021. Now we know the cause of the falling out — he refused to stop farting. Marcelo was repeatedly disruptive with his petulant...
Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
Mason Mount youngest Chelsea player to hit Premier League double-double

After opening the scoring last night inside of five minutes with his 11th Premier League goal of the season, Mason Mount turned provider early in the second half, by laying off the ball with a silky touch for Christian Pulisic to guide into the bottom corner. It was Mount’s 10th Premier League assist of the season, giving him double digits in both goals and assists. You might call that a double-double, as they would in basketball.
Yaya Toure to discuss youth coaching position at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s newest academy coach could end up being a pretty giant name in football. According to the Evening Standard, Yaya Toure is set to have a meeting with the club this month to discuss potentially joining Spurs full time as a member of the youth coaching staff. You...
No matter who Spurs sign this summer, Ben Davies is worth keeping around

Over the past few years, Tottenham Hotspur have been desperate for a squad refresh. With Antonio Conte the fourth permanent manager since November 2019, it feels Spurs’ overall roster and squad building has fallen by the wayside as they have pivoted to meet the demands of their various managers. With the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director of Football last summer, Spurs finally started addressing this issue by shifting on some of the “deadwood” many Spurs supporters had been talking.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - The Opposition

It’s hard not to get carried away with the hype of City about to sign Erling Haaland, but they still have a Premier League title to win, and that continues on Wednesday evening as they visit Wolves. City can take another step closer to the title with a win...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard defends conservative approach, Man City goalkeeper linked

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated. I think if you can’t win, you don’t lose, and we were more than secure in the game. If you ask me, I’d much rather be the team that’s got it in your hands and a point or two more on the board and maybe a game more than someone as well, so I think that probably in that situation that’s what you want, but the pressure is huge anyway.
Kerys Harrop signs contract extension with Spurs Women through 2023

The WSL season is over, but Contract Extension Season is still well underway. Tottenham Hotspur Women made another big step to keep (at least most) of the band together, announcing this morning that defender Kerys Harrop has extended her Tottenham Hotspur contract for an additional year through the end of the 2022-23 season, with an option for a further year.
Klopp on Haaland: “Unfortunately, A Really Good Signing”

After a hard-fought 2-1 comeback at Villa Park, Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp was asked about no European Cup having (very factual) and human rights-abusing petrostate (also true) Manchester City’s latest signing of highly coveted striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. He had no illusions that this was something that would make his job a lot tougher:
