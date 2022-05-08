ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Slough murder inquiry: Three arrested after fatal stabbing

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree boys have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in a "targeted attack". Officers opened a murder inquiry after the 18-year-old was found hurt near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday. He was helped by a member...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged over death of 26-year-old woman

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman in West Lothian. Aimee Cannon was found seriously injured at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, at around 18:35 on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquiry is being led by Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Bbc South#Violent Crime#St Mary S Hospital
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Mountsorrel twin girls, 11, found safe and well

Two 11-year-old twin girls who went missing from their home overnight have been found safe and well. Leicestershire Police said officers were alerted to the disappearance of the sisters, from Mountsorrel, shortly after 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
BBC

Tribute paid to William Rogers who was fatally hit by vehicle

The mother of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Shropshire has paid tribute to her son saying he was "a ray of sunshine in our lives". William Rogers, 26, died after being hit while walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of 30 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leek crash: Family pay tribute to sister after fatal collision

A woman who died in a single vehicle crash was "loved by so many", her family have said. Kelsey Stuttard was found in a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road, Leek, at 03:10 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said. The 31-year-old, from Cheadle, near Stockport, died at the scene from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cheshire barn fire was started deliberately say police

A large barn fire which took firefighters more than two days to extinguish is believed to have been started deliberately. It started at an old farm near Leighton Hospital in Cheshire at around 18:00 on Saturday and Cheshire Constabulary wants to speak to people who were in the area at that time.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy