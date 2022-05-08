ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, NY

Hornets beat Royalton 15-8 in baseball

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCoEH_0fWs0lHO00

Oakfield-Alabama beat Royalton on Saturday 15-8.

Colton Yasses went 4-5, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Bodie Hyde was 3-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Porter had two hits in five ABs and scored twice. Brenden Westcott collected three hits in five ABs and drove in four runs.

Porter was the winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and seven runs, but only three were earned. He struck out 8. Yasses finished out the game with an inning and two-thirds work giving up three hits and an unearned run. He K'd two.

In other baseball action: Elba Lancers lose to Northstar, 10-3

Photos by Kristin Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeePd_0fWs0lHO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAGsr_0fWs0lHO00

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

Players, coaches excited to return Saturday to Dwyer Stadium for annual Rotary Tournament

It would be nice to say, "come rain or shine" there will be baseball at Dwyer Stadium this weekend. But Batavia Rotary Club's annual baseball tournament has never had that luxury. If there's rain on Saturday, there is no tournament. The inaugural tournament was in 1999, and on the intervening 23 years, there have been 18 tournaments played.  Three years were lost to rain and two to COVID.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

City ice arena up for new agreement; Firland to leave

 If you have always wanted to operate an ice rink, you have until May 20 to submit your intent to file a request for proposal to City Manager Rachael Tabelski, she says. Tabelski announced the move Wednesday night to secure a new agreement for leasing the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. Former management company Firland Management, which took over the ice arena in 2006, has opted to cease operations of the Evans Street site as of May 31.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Jade Lynn LaForce

Jade Lynn LaForce, 29, of Dansville, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. She was born December 24, 1992 in Rochester to Joseph R. (Pam Loncao) LaForce and Dawn R. Jakubaszek. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Bob and Jane LaForce, Isabel “Dee Dee” and Joseph Jakubaszek, uncles Jim Meter and Joe Chase.
DANSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama, NY
Sports
City
Alabama, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will This Summer Be Free Of Snow In Buffalo?

This week has been absolutely beautiful in Buffalo, with seven days of sunshine!. I know, I couldn’t believe it myself. You know just as much as I do that Buffalo is never truly safe from snow, so even though the weather has been phenomenal the last few days, it almost feels too good to be true, right? The possibility of snow covering your freshly-mowed lawn is still hovering ahead, causing disbelief and paranoia just by subconsciously acknowledging the fact that it’s a sunny day in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Jason E. Phelan

- Jason E. Phelan, 48 of Batavia, passed away on Wednesday, (May 4, 2022) at his home in Batavia. Mr. Phelan was born September 12, 1973 in Binghamton, a son of Patricia A. (late Henry) Larson of Batavia. Jason was an avid NY Jets fan. He enjoyed fishing and spending...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Michael J. Warner

Michael J. Warner, 79, of East Bethany, passed away on May 9, 2022. Michael was born July 17,1942 in Batavia, the son of the late LaVerne and Ruth (Nevin) Warner. After his retirement from Kodak, Mike owned and operated his own business, Auldtech. He was a Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed target practice and computers. A veteran, he served with the United States Marines, with part of his service in Okinawa.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Robert Roy Aiken

Robert Roy Aiken of Batavia, NY passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the age of 85. He was born September 18, 1936 in Warsaw, NY a son of the late Harold Aiken and Louise (Safford) Griffith. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran and served from 1954-1958 and was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran and served from 1958-1966. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #1720 in Bliss, NY and was a former Commander, a member of AMVETS and the Bliss Masonic Lodge. He loved playing guitar, riding motorcycles and was a member of H.O.G.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Porter
The Batavian

Two members of Le Roy's Newsie's production gaining accolades

Cast members of the Le Roy production of the Musical Newsies competed recently in a "Stars of Tomorrow" competition hosted by the Rochester Broadway Theater League and two of them are still in the running for a possible trip to New York City, Principal David Russell told the Board of Education on Tuesday. Stars of Tomorrow is a workshop and competition open to high school musical performers from throughout the Greater Rochester Area.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Peter L. Bartz

Peter L. Bartz, 90 of Alexander, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born December 26, 1931 in Alexander, to the late Alfred and Mary (Geitner) Bartz. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clarice W. (Mower) Bartz, sister and brother-in-law, Catherine (Roger) Timm, son-in-law Hugh Graff.
ALEXANDER, NY
The Batavian

UR Medicine

The new UR Medicine Batavia Campus will open its doors to patients on May 16, strengthening the health system’s commitment to increasing specialist and primary care access for patients in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. “The Batavia Campus represents an important investment in meeting the health care needs of...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalton#Elba Lancers#Northstar
wwnytv.com

Watertown man reels in record-breaking catfish

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year-old Watertown man reeled in a record-breaking channel catfish over the weekend. The state Department of Environmental Conservation met up with Bailey Williams in Dexter to confirm the catch and species of fish. It weighed in at 35 pounds, 12 ounces - a state...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman carjacked in Greece parking lot

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked in a parking lot. According to the Greece Police Department, the 72-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot near Marshall’s Tuesday night. A suspect took her keys and drove away in her car. The woman was […]
GREECE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Bison ranch taking reservations for new cabin campsites

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mud Creek Bison Ranch has unveiled its new Prattsburgh campsite and is accepting reservations for those looking to get an up-close experience of the bison. The Ranch said it is now taking reservations for the cabins on the 600-acre property in Prattsburgh. Highlights of the campsites include hiking trails, hilltop […]
PRATTSBURGH, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
376
Followers
339
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy