As the Russian aggression in Ukraine enters its third month, a video that has emerged on social media shows how Ukrainian troops precisely picked on Russian targets. The Twitter account has been documenting weapons used in the conflict zone. It has previously brought attention to gems like the abandoned pieces of Russia's newest air defense system and a Ukrainian tank ambushing a Russian convoy. While these are morale boosters for the forces on the defense, they are also a reflection of which weapon technologies are working out during the conflict and which aren't.

MILITARY ・ 15 DAYS AGO