AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Livingston resident Kenneth Darden to the Housing and Health Services Coordination Council. The council works to increase state efforts to offer service-enriched housing through increased interagency coordination. Darden was nominated alongside three other Texans. Darden is Senior Pastor for Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He is the founder of several ministries and non-profit organizations, including Sick & Shut In Ministry, A.B.C. Abundantly Blessed Child Care, and Abundant Light of Livingston job training and placement.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO