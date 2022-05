Ocean blue walls, tin ceilings, tile floors, and a profusion of live greenery make Little Sister feel like a coffee shop you might find tucked between the shops and bars of Santurce, San Juan’s vibrant creative district. Instead, it sits at the corner of Hope Street and Rochambeau Avenue, not far from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The goal at this cafe, according to Milena Pagán, its owner and head chef, is to fill a gap in a traditionally white area, and provide a taste of the Caribbean in her adopted home. Here, every element of the welcoming vibe is by design, she says.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO