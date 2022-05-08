ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

VIENNA — (AP) — The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is holding an election Sunday that offers a test at the ballot box for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine.

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU — which is in opposition at the national level — has led Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, governing in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The vote comes after a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a three-party coalition government with the Greens and the FDP. In recent weeks, Scholz has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Germany broke with tradition after Russia's invasion to supply arms to Ukraine but has been criticized by Kyiv for perceived hesitancy and slowness in providing material.

Sunday’s election is the second of three state elections within two months that will help set the political tone for the coming year.

In late March, Scholz's SPD secured a major victory in the small western state of Saarland, which the CDU had led since 1999. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schleswig-Holstein is Germany’s northernmost state, home to approximately 2.9 million people. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, Daniel Günther, the incumbent governor from the CDU, held a clear lead over the SPD’s Thomas Losse-Müller and the Greens’ Monika Heinold.

The vote is expected to be a bright spot for the CDU, which has suffered losses at the state and national level in recent months. After last fall’s federal election, the party was relegated to the opposition on the national level for the first time in 16 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Greece to extend base access deal with US military

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece is extending a bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, with officials from the country's center-right government arguing that enhanced alliances within NATO will help stabilize the region rattled by Russia's war in Ukraine and tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Live updates | Germany supports Finland's plan to join NATO

VIENNA — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Thursday, the same day Finland’s leaders announced the country plans to apply for NATO membership, the German chancellery said Thursday afternoon. “Chancellor Scholz welcomed today’s statements by the President and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

EU plan aims to help get wheat from Ukraine to the world

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Commission proposed helping Ukraine export its wheat and other grains by rail, road and river to get around a Russian blockade of Black Sea ports, which is preventing those critical supplies from reaching parts of the world at risk of food insecurity.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Günther
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
WHIO Dayton

Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland's leaders said Thursday they're in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. The annoucement by President...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Russia hits east Ukraine, Finland moves toward joining NATO

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pounded areas in Ukraine's east on Thursday, including the last pocket of resistance in besieged Mariupol, as a war that is redrawing Europe's security map pushed Russia's neighbor Finland closer to joining NATO. Even as the globe-shaking repercussions of the invasion...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS — (AP) — It's likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe's security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world's biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit. Should...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Ukraine#Election#Legislature#Ap#Schleswig Holstein#Cdu#Greens#Free Democrats#Fdp#Spd
WHIO Dayton

North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia — (AP) — U.S. troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance’s eastern borders. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Danish prosecutors seek to charge former defense minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecuting authority said Thursday that it would seek to have a former defense minister's parliamentary immunity lifted so he could be charged with illegally disclosing "highly classified information.”. The office of the director of public prosecutions said it would contact...
POLITICS
Reuters

Canada PM Trudeau says rival's attacks on central bank 'disappointing'

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said central bank independence was an important principle, following "disappointing" attacks on the institution and its leaders by the front-runner for leader of the opposition Conservatives. "The independence of the Bank of Canada from the government of the...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe, a contentious choice by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took his oath in a...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
WHIO Dayton

UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary warned the European Union on Thursday that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act" to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU does not show flexibility. Post-Brexit arrangements for border and customs checks...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Spain debates if menstrual leave policy will help or hurt

MADRID — (AP) — A government proposal that could make Spain the first country in Europe to allow workers to take menstrual leave has sparked debate over whether the policy would help or hinder women in the workplace. A leaked draft of new legislation that the Spanish Cabinet...
EUROPE
WHIO Dayton

North Korea raises alarm after confirming 1st COVID-19 case

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic Thursday as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said tests from an unspecified number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Party official: Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lankan PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis, a party official said. “He is being sworn in as prime minister...
ASIA
WHIO Dayton

Senate leaders push for quick OK for fresh $40B for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Leaders from both parties tried clearing the way for Senate passage Thursday of an additional $40 billion for Ukraine and its allies, a package of military and economic aid that underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its role in countering the Russian invasion. Senate Minority...
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders on Thursday for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he led the U.S. in marking the approaching “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths at home from the virus. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff and warned against “complacency” around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. News of Shireen Abu Akleh's death reverberated across the region. The 51-year-old journalist became...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy