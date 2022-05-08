Museum fundraiser to recall era of Nags Head Casino

The Nags Head Casino was a long-ago beach club located near Jockey’s Ridge where Kitty Hawk Kites and Jockey’s Ridge Crossing now stand.

The well-loved dance hall and recreation center was built in the early 1930s to serve as a dorm to house workers building the Wright Brothers Memorial.

Construction of the monument began in autumn 1931 and was completed the following November. Stonemasons from across the nation were recruited to build the 60-foot monument and they stayed in the dorm when they weren’t working.

After the monument was finished, the building next accommodated Depression-era Works Progress Administration workers constructing a dune line along the Outer Banks.

By 1937, however, the building was unoccupied, so local businessman Ras Wescott purchased it.

Wescott began his business as a soda shop and snack bar, but then added duckpin bowling and an arcade to the building’s first floor and turned the upstairs into a dance hall. The dance hall had a smoothly waxed and polished dance floor, where no shoes were allowed. Patrons had to check in their shoes on the lower level before ascending the stairs to dance the night away, which many did for almost 40 years.

During the 1940s and 1950s the big bands played at what became known as the Nags Head Casino, coaxing local folks as well as fun-seekers from adjacent communities to cut a rug all night long. The Nags Head Casino had a capacity of more than 1,000 people.

A crew was needed to run such an operation. Wescott was assisted by Milton Selby, who helped run and maintain the casino and cook for its workers. Wescott also employed several locals to help with the casino’s upkeep.

The building was damaged in the Ash Wednesday Storm in 1962, and its roof collapsed after a winter storm hit in the mid-1970s. Wescott sold the building after that.

