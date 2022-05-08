ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Museum fundraiser to recall era of Nags Head Casino

By By Barbara Putnam Museum of the Albemarle
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago
The Nags Head Casino was a long-ago beach club located near Jockey’s Ridge where Kitty Hawk Kites and Jockey’s Ridge Crossing now stand.

The well-loved dance hall and recreation center was built in the early 1930s to serve as a dorm to house workers building the Wright Brothers Memorial.

Construction of the monument began in autumn 1931 and was completed the following November. Stonemasons from across the nation were recruited to build the 60-foot monument and they stayed in the dorm when they weren’t working.

After the monument was finished, the building next accommodated Depression-era Works Progress Administration workers constructing a dune line along the Outer Banks.

By 1937, however, the building was unoccupied, so local businessman Ras Wescott purchased it.

Wescott began his business as a soda shop and snack bar, but then added duckpin bowling and an arcade to the building’s first floor and turned the upstairs into a dance hall. The dance hall had a smoothly waxed and polished dance floor, where no shoes were allowed. Patrons had to check in their shoes on the lower level before ascending the stairs to dance the night away, which many did for almost 40 years.

During the 1940s and 1950s the big bands played at what became known as the Nags Head Casino, coaxing local folks as well as fun-seekers from adjacent communities to cut a rug all night long. The Nags Head Casino had a capacity of more than 1,000 people.

A crew was needed to run such an operation. Wescott was assisted by Milton Selby, who helped run and maintain the casino and cook for its workers. Wescott also employed several locals to help with the casino’s upkeep.

The building was damaged in the Ash Wednesday Storm in 1962, and its roof collapsed after a winter storm hit in the mid-1970s. Wescott sold the building after that.

Recalling the spirit of the Nags Head Casino, the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle will host a Nags Head Casino Dance Party fundraiser at the museum Saturday, June 25.

Come join us for a nostalgic evening of dance with DJ Mike Thigpen and the band Connected. Dance and relax on the museum’s patio listening to beach music, shag, soul and R&B tunes from 1960s and 1970s.

This fundraiser for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle will help fund our future free educational programs and exhibits for visitors to the museum of all ages. So please join us on Saturday June 25, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and take a step back in time when jukeboxes were a must, bare feet were dance shoes, the wind blew through the open windows, and everyone enjoyed good music, dancing, and being with friends.

Tickets to the event are $25 for Friends of Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members and are available through EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dance-night-at-the-nags-head-casino-tickets-327346220357?fbclid=IwAR2M-qmlyChypCJZAJHiPWN8IuorJ6IkTZao9IHNEt_8uP6z4oC2LPF12wM/.

Barbara Putnam is operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.

Community Policy