In role reversal, Hurricanes’ Svechnikov mentoring Kochetkov, who’s 9 months older

They’re the NHL’s newest comedy duo. Problem is, unless you speak Russian, only the two of them understand the really funny stuff that makes them double over laughing. By the time it’s been translated to English, the humor loses some of its zing.

But not all of it.

Even in another language, the goofy giddiness of a pair of 22-year-olds having the time of their lives in the playoffs comes through unfiltered, especially from Pyotr Kochetkov, who can say with a smile or a laugh or a raised eyebrow what he can’t yet in English.

Consider for a moment how far Andrei Svechnikov has come, to the point where he’s comfortable interpreting for Kochetkov, the newly arrived Russian goalie who speaks so little English that even basic communication with his defensemen is a challenge.

His current hockey vocabulary includes “go,” “hard,” “home home home,” “time time,” and, pleadingly, “please?”

So where would Kochetkov be without his teammate and interpreter? “My friend,” Kochetkov said in English, before continuing in Russian for Svechnikov to interpret.

“He says without me he would still be at the airport,” Svechnikov said Kochetkov said.

Svechnikov is playing the same role for the rookie that Jordan Martinook played for Svechnikov four years ago, with the caveat that Martinook was eight years older than Svechnikov, who is actually nine months younger than Kochetkov, and Svechnikov actually speaks the language.

“It’s very easy,” Svechnikov said. “Especially when you know you’ve got Pyotr, he’s a great guy. For me to translate right now, it’s funny. I’m having fun right now.”

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov deflects a shot attempt by Bostons Jake DeBrusk (74) in the third period on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 during game two of their Stanley Cup first round series at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“P, Pyotr”

That’s how the two of them ended up doing Kochetkov’s first meeting with the media Saturday between Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. Standing with a handful of reporters in the banquet-hall lobby of a Boston luxury hotel with chill techno burbling in the background, Kochetkov was wearing a newly acquired Pittsburgh Pirates hat he bought because, as he said, “P, Pyotr,” a true adaptation to North America, since his name in Cyrillic script starts with a letter that looks like a staple.

Either way, there was a lot more talk — and laughter — between the two of them compared to what actually came out in English at the end.

For example, when Svechnikov was asked to ask Kochetkov about his famous AHL debut, when he yelled, maskless, at the entire Iowa bench, the conversation between the two lasted 52 seconds, with Svechnikov laughing so hard at one point his voice was cracking. But the answer that came out was considerably abridged.

“He said he got a shot on his face or somewhere there and he got mad at that and whatever,” Svechnikov said. “He was skating by the bench. They started calling him, and he just got mad from that. So yeah.”

“That’s it?” Svechnikov was asked.

“Yeah that’s it.”

“There was a lot more going on there.”

“There wasn’t, I promise you.”

Boston Bruins’ Chris Wagner (14) comes around the net to shoot against Carolina Hurricanes’ Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer/AP

Battling with Marchand

Kochetkov seemed to have as many questions about the process for Svechnikov (in Russian) as any of the reporters had for Kochetkov (in English) at the beginning.

Even after this introduction, there’s still so much mystery surrounding the goalie, only a few months arrived in North America and thrust into the net and the spotlight thanks to Antti Raanta’s injury in Game 2. He is unquestionably someone whose play and, for lack of a better word, antics, continue to raise more questions than he (or Svechnikov) could possibly answer.

Like his exchange of slashes with Brad Marchand in Game 2. Did he even know he was squaring off against one of the NHL’s most famous agitators?

“He understands everything and he’s been watching the highlights for many years of the NHL,” Svechnikov relayed. “In that moment he didn’t see it was Marchand. He didn’t see the number. He didn’t know who was that. But he said he knows who’s who in the NHL for sure.”

And did Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour say anything to him about that incident?

“Yes,” Svechnikov said, not even posing the question to Kochetkov. “He said it to him. I can say because I know. He said just try to be careful with the goaltender situation we’re in.”

Svechnikov knew, because Brind’Amour asked him to do the translating.

Who else would? Who else could?

