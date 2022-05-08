ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea sale on course to be completed ahead of May 31 deadline

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCcGy_0fWrhFfB00

The Chelsea sale could be completed before the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea must complete the sale by May 31 when the Blues’ temporary Government licence expires, but Todd Boehly’s consortium is understood to be primed to wrap up the £4.25billion purchase within that time frame.

Chelsea will host Watford to close their Premier League campaign on May 22, and there is now a chance that US tycoon Boehly could be rubber-stamped as the Blues’ new owner in time for the final match of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6I6C_0fWrhFfB00

Prospective new Chelsea owner Boehly was on hand at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues slipped to a frustrating 2-2 Premier League draw with Wolves.

Relinquishing a winning position left boss Thomas Tuchel frustrated with more points dropped, while Boehly was pictured with his head in his hands at full-time.

Conor Coady’s late equaliser could not completely cut the air of relief around Chelsea’s advancing sale however, with Boehly poised to take the Stamford Bridge club off Roman Abramovich’s hands.

The Premier League will carry out the owners’ and directors’ tests on Boehly’s consortium, in the wake of Chelsea’s statement confirming the Eldridge Industries chief executive’s purchase agreement to buy the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4to9_0fWrhFfB00

Chelsea confirmed the Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner’s purchase agreement in the early hours of Saturday morning, and all that now stands between Boehly owning the west Londoners is Premier League and Government approval.

Premier League bosses are understood to have carried out some general background work on Chelsea’s final three bidders, in an attempt to expedite the owners’ and directors’ test process.

Confirmation that the Boehly consortium has agreed a deal allows the English top flight chiefs to press ahead with those examinations in full.

Chelsea’s May 31 deadline to wrap up the most lucrative sports club sale in history comes after current owner Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCmMp_0fWrhFfB00

The Blues have been forced to operate under the strict terms of a temporary Downing Street licence, which expires at the end of the month.

Boehly heads up a consortium where Clearlake Capital will take the majority shareholding, with his Dodgers co-owner partner Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss also involved.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, but sanctions have forced a fast-track sale with a deal of such size and scale being whipped through in an impressive timescale.

Chelsea’s incoming new owners will hope to meet with men’s and women’s team managers Tuchel and Emma Hayes now that the deal has taken a significant step forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12romr_0fWrhFfB00

Until the sale is complete Chelsea remain under sanctions however, leaving Tuchel to call on his players to ignore the wider picture as the Blues chase down a third-place Premier League finish.

Chelsea are winless in three matches and will face Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday intent on hitting back quickly.

“I don’t think ownership is a reason for lack of focus,” said Tuchel.

“We showed when the situation began that we can still focus. I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds as it does not change much for us, because the sanctions are not lifted.

“We have our own stuff to solve and make better.”

Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League goals of 2022 put Chelsea in control at 2-0 up midway through the second half, only for a late slip to allow Wolves to steal a draw.

Francisco Trincao whipped in a fine strike from 18 yards, before captain Coady buried an added-time header to stun the hosts.

Manager Bruno Lage, who missed the trip due to coronavirus, addressed his Wolves players by Zoom before the match and at half-time, with coach Tony Roberts delighted by the Molineux men’s comeback.

“Bruno was watching at the training ground, so he was making the decisions,” said Roberts.

“We had a zoom meeting this morning, to explain the gameplan, and then at half-time he just picked out a couple of things. And we got the result.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United tracking Frenkie De Jong amid uncertain Barcelona future

Manchester United are monitoring Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona this summer, though could face an uphill task to get any prospective deal over the line.United are hoping to bolster their midfield in the transfer market over the coming months, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic expected to leave Old Trafford.De Jong played for United’s incoming manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax on their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou and reports in Spain have suggested Barcelona would be willing to listen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s Mr Consistent in quest for quadruple

Chelsea will not need reminding of the role Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper played in their downfall when the sides last met at Wembley. The form of Liverpool’s first choice – or “the best goalie in the world” to use Jürgen Klopp’s description – places a greater obstacle between Thomas Tuchel’s side and payback in Saturday’s FA Cup final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendon McCullum: How England’s new coach already helped them win a World Cup

Before he even starts work as England’s Test coach, Brendon McCullum can already claim to have left an indelible legacy on the country’s cricketing fortunes.The dramatic World Cup victory in 2019 stands as the crowning achievement of the English game in recent years and its inspiration, according to the man who lifted the trophy at Lord’s, was McCullum.Eoin Morgan forged a close bond with his Kiwi counterpart during their time as IPL team-mates with Kolkata Knight Riders and left an influence which would later see England go from one-day walkovers to white-ball world beaters.McCullum’s men were the blueprint for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘You cannot trust him’: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter dismisses Tyson Fury retirement

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk has dismissed Tyson Fury’s retirement claims, saying “you cannot trust” the WBC heavyweight champion.Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month to retain the belt, which he will have to relinquish if his suggestions that he will not fight again are genuine.Many fans believe that Fury, 33, will step in the ring once more for the chance to unify his belt with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO straps, which are held by Usyk. The Ukrainian is set to defend them against Anthony Joshua in a rematch this summer.That bout follows Usyk’s points...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

‘Wow that’s war’: Texts reveal how Rebekah Vardy responded to Coleen Rooney’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ post

A court has heard how Rebekah Vardy reacted to her account being named as the one Coleen Rooney believed was leaking information to the press. A High Court was read messages on Thursday that showed Mrs Vardy responding to the allegations at the centre of the libel trial between the footballers’ wives. In 2019, Mrs Rooney described a “sting” operation she had carried out to try to discover who was sharing information from her Instagram with The Sun. “It’s..... Rebekah Vardy’s account,” her social media post - which saw the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney dubbed “Wagatha Christie”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton says F1 faces ‘mission’ to find new US driver as Mercedes confirm long-term plan

Follow live news and reaction as the world of Formula One reacts to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve when heading to Spain next time out.Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars - but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy