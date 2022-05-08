ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Moment two Ukrainian fighter jets bomb Russian-occupied Snake Island

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

New footage shows the moment that Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flankers strike Russian facilities on occupied Snake Island, causing two large explosions.

It’s thought they took a southern approach to the island as Russia would’ve been on a north-westerly lookout towards the Ukraine coastline, The Drive reports.

A missile defence system has reportedly been destroyed in the attack, and military spokesman, Serhiy Bratschuk, claims they have also sunk a serna-type ship in the Black Sea .

Russia took control of Snake Island back in March, cutting Ukraine off to vital trading.

Comments / 97

cj walker
3d ago

Ukrainian need to get more physical with Russia and start bombing their most important assets all over

Reply
34
Patricia Murphy
2d ago

I admire president zelensky right now the man has character he has fight and I'm certain he has respect from his people. I have no doubt United States is very close to Bloodshed on this soil. they deserve support Putin has committed war crimes it's Unforgivable they've just recently discovered more mass Graves at the hands of the Russians. Trump is America's Putin people need to understand that. we won't be able to help anyone when we can't help ourselves. do Ukraine deserves to be a part of NATO which is Putin's big hang-up honestly I wish he and every other dictator would fall over dead. it blows my mind that even in the first four years Trump was still breathing. has anyone heard Republican representative Niceley praising Hitler?

Reply
7
S. R. Elliott
3d ago

With each general, ship, airship, armored vehicle that is lost, the Russian Bear, loses a tooth.

Reply
19
