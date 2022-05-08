ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Aston Villa vs Birmingham City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

