When is the Champions League final and where is it being held this year?

After another sensational year of action in Europe’s premier competition, we now know who will be playing in the 2022 Champions League final.

The competition has lived up to the expectations of football fans all around the world with some classic matches that will go down in history.

But there is still one more match to decide who walks away with the trophy as two of Europe’s most successful ever clubs face off for the title.

It promises to be an epic occasions and one you do not want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the final.

Who is in the final?

Liverpool reached the final after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the last four. They are going for their seventh title - a victory which would leave them level with AC Milan as the joint-second most successful European team of all-time behind Real Madrid .

And awaiting Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final is indeed the most successful European side of all-time - Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced one of the greatest ever turnarounds to beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of a 14th European crown this year.

When is the final?

The final is taking place on Saturday 28 May at 8pm BST.

Where is the final?

The final will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. It was originally due to be staged at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. But after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Uefa made the decision to move the final.

How can you watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.