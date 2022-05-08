ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When is the Champions League final and where is it being held this year?

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHXgm_0fWrh39i00

After another sensational year of action in Europe’s premier competition, we now know who will be playing in the 2022 Champions League final.

The competition has lived up to the expectations of football fans all around the world with some classic matches that will go down in history.

But there is still one more match to decide who walks away with the trophy as two of Europe’s most successful ever clubs face off for the title.

It promises to be an epic occasions and one you do not want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the final.

Who is in the final?

Liverpool reached the final after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the last four. They are going for their seventh title - a victory which would leave them level with AC Milan as the joint-second most successful European team of all-time behind Real Madrid .

And awaiting Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final is indeed the most successful European side of all-time - Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced one of the greatest ever turnarounds to beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of a 14th European crown this year.

When is the final?

The final is taking place on Saturday 28 May at 8pm BST.

Where is the final?

The final will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. It was originally due to be staged at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. But after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Uefa made the decision to move the final.

How can you watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United tracking Frenkie De Jong amid uncertain Barcelona future

Manchester United are monitoring Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona this summer, though could face an uphill task to get any prospective deal over the line.United are hoping to bolster their midfield in the transfer market over the coming months, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic expected to leave Old Trafford.De Jong played for United’s incoming manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax on their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou and reports in Spain have suggested Barcelona would be willing to listen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘You cannot trust him’: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter dismisses Tyson Fury retirement

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk has dismissed Tyson Fury’s retirement claims, saying “you cannot trust” the WBC heavyweight champion.Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month to retain the belt, which he will have to relinquish if his suggestions that he will not fight again are genuine.Many fans believe that Fury, 33, will step in the ring once more for the chance to unify his belt with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO straps, which are held by Usyk. The Ukrainian is set to defend them against Anthony Joshua in a rematch this summer.That bout follows Usyk’s points...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Brendon McCullum’s England appointment could be inspired, Michael Atherton believes

Brendon McCullum’s appointment as England’s new head coach of the Test team could turn out to be an inspired choice, according to former captain Michael Atherton.The former New Zealand skipper will leave his job at Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to take over a red-ball side that has fallen to bottom place in the World Test Championship.The 40-year-old has never coached at first class or Test level, but he is renowned as one of the sport’s most progressive thinkers and dynamic leaders.McCullum is understood to have agreed a four-year contract, edging out the likes of Gary Kirsten, whose...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

‘It’s time to stand up’: Pro golfer urges fans to boycott Saudi-backed series

The moral outrage over Greg Norman’s extraordinary defence of Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has spread far beyond golf but rarely pierced the complicity within its locker rooms. Norman’s obscenely lucrative invitational series, solely funded by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, has drawn coy interest rather than condemnation from players over the past few months and it was only after Phil Mickelson made a similar gaffe in February that the prospect of a rival league was reduced to a series of eight disruptive events. The first of those will take place at Centurion Club...
GOLF
The Independent

Nathan Jones: Taking Luton up would be ‘possibly the greatest story in football’

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes guiding the club to the Premier League would rank as “possibly the greatest story in football”.The Hatters were relegated from the top flight just before it was rebranded in 1992 and fell out of the Football League in 2009 after being docked 30 points for financial issues.Jones is three games away from completing a remarkable comeback as he prepares for a two-legged Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Huddersfield.His side host the Terriers at a sold-out Kenilworth Road on Friday evening before travelling to West Yorkshire for the return match on Monday.“John Still (former Luton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Just go’: Justin Thomas sends message to players set to quit PGA Tour for Saudi series

Justin Thomas has called on players planning to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series to ‘just go’.Over the past few weeks, players have requested releases from both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in order to play in the tournament.There are eight scheduled events this year - with the first set to take place at the Centurion Club from 9-11 June.And Thomas, who has confirmed he will definitely remain on the PGA Tour, wants the players interested in competing in the Saudi-backed events to hurry up with the switch.Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy