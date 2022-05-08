ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycling of e-waste must be urgently increased, research shows

By Summer Goodkind
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaqSB_0fWrh1OG00

The recycling of e-waste must urgently be increased because mining the Earth for metals to make new gadgets is unsustainable, scientists have said.

A new campaign run by The Royal Society Of Chemistry is drawing attention to the unsustainability of continuing to mine for materials used in consumer technology.

One study estimated that the world’s mountain of discarded electronics, in 2021 alone, weighed 57 million tonnes, more than the Great Wall of China.

The society says there now needs to be a global effort to mine that waste, rather than mining the Earth.

It points out that geopolitical unrest, including the war in Ukraine , has caused huge spikes in the price of materials like nickel, a key element in electric vehicle batteries.

This volatility in the market for elements is now causing “chaos in supply chains”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmW5d_0fWrh1OG00

Combined with the surge in demand, the price of lithium, another important component in battery technology, has increased by almost 500% between 2021 and 2022.

The society warned that some key elements are now simply running out.

Professor Tom Welton, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry said: “Our tech consumption habits remain highly unsustainable and have left us at risk of exhausting the raw elements we need.

“It is essential that governments and businesses urgently do more to develop a circular economy which can tackle the world’s growing e-waste crisis and alleviate the strain on supply chains.”

New research by the Society also revealed a growing demand from consumers for more sustainable technology.

In an online survey of 10,000 people across 10 countries, 60% said they would be more likely to switch to a rival of their preferred tech brand if they knew the product was made in a sustainable way.

The survey also suggested that people did not know how to deal with their own e-waste.

Many respondents said they worried about the environmental effect of unused devices they have in their homes, but did not know what to do with them or were concerned about the security of recycling schemes.

Manufacturers and retailers need to take more responsibility

Elizabeth Ratcliffe, Royal Society of Chemistry

Currently less than 20% of e-waste is collected and recycled and is growing by about two million tonnes every year.

Elizabeth Ratcliffe from the Royal Society of Chemistry, told BBC Radio 4’s inside Science that many of us were “unwittingly stockpiling precious metals in our homes”, in old phones and defunct computers.

“Manufacturers and retailers need to take more responsibility,” said Ms Ratcliffe.

“Like ‘take-back’ schemes, meaning people can return their electronics to a retailer and be assured they will be recycled securely.

The society hopes to encourage people to take old and unwanted devices to recycling centres, rather than stuff them into drawers and forget about them.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

Graphene typically costs $200,000 per ton. Now, scientists can make it from trash.

Recent technology developed at Rice University is taking the idea that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure to its extreme. Banana peels, coffee grounds, single-use plastic containers, coal — all of these and more are being turned into one of the most valuable materials around: graphene. Chemist James Tour and his team have developed a rapid process that can transform bulk-quantities of junk into flakes of graphene.
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Waste#Mining Equipment
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Yes, There's a Specific Temperature You Should Set Your Thermostat to This Summer

Last summer, several US states broke long-standing temperature records -- and this summer is likely to be just as hot. With rising temperatures, it can be hard to battle the heat, which often leaves our AC working overtime and our cooling bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration states that air conditioning accounts for 12 percent of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Real Reason Egg Prices Are Rising

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy