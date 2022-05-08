ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fw5nY_0fWrgzMW00

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City injuries mount up as Premier League title race nears conclusion

Manchester City are closing in on another Premier League title – but Pep Guardiola will have to patch up his backline to get over the line.City are three points clear of Liverpool and have a better goal difference with two matches remaining, but travel to West Ham and then host Aston Villa having to deal with a number of defensive problems.Guardiola said “it doesn’t look good” in that area of the field, and here the PA news agency looks at the injury issues the City boss has to contend with.Kyle WalkerThe England defender was rushed back from an ankle injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nathan Jones: Taking Luton up would be ‘possibly the greatest story in football’

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes guiding the club to the Premier League would rank as “possibly the greatest story in football”.The Hatters were relegated from the top flight just before it was rebranded in 1992 and fell out of the Football League in 2009 after being docked 30 points for financial issues.Jones is three games away from completing a remarkable comeback as he prepares for a two-legged Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Huddersfield.His side host the Terriers at a sold-out Kenilworth Road on Friday evening before travelling to West Yorkshire for the return match on Monday.“John Still (former Luton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendon McCullum: How England’s new coach already helped them win a World Cup

Before he even starts work as England’s Test coach, Brendon McCullum can already claim to have left an indelible legacy on the country’s cricketing fortunes.The dramatic World Cup victory in 2019 stands as the crowning achievement of the English game in recent years and its inspiration, according to the man who lifted the trophy at Lord’s, was McCullum.Eoin Morgan forged a close bond with his Kiwi counterpart during their time as IPL team-mates with Kolkata Knight Riders and left an influence which would later see England go from one-day walkovers to white-ball world beaters.McCullum’s men were the blueprint for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy