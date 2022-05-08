Guest column: Noise pollution within Memphis is rampant

Editor’s note: The following column was written by a group of ninth graders at Crosstown High School for their capstone class, which includes doing a year-long project on an issue facing the community and spreading awareness of the issue.

Aircraft air and noise pollution in Memphis is rampant.

This is partly due to being home to the FedEx World Hub, which has about 450 arrivals and departures daily from Memphis International Airport and 164,250 arrivals and departures yearly.

As a cohort of students from Crosstown High School, we chose to research the effects of this air traffic and raise awareness to help improve our city.

Due to a large amount of aircraft arriving and departing daily from FedEx, there is a large amount of pollution that comes along with it. From our air quality to soot build-up on vehicles, aircraft pollution has affected Memphis more than we realize.

One of the largest and most direct impacts that aircraft have had in Memphis is the drop in air quality. Our city has slowly but surely declining air quality since the opening of the FedEx hub.

Memphis expands by the day so we would like to continue growing while decreasing the damage that expansion will cause.

There are many direct impacts that this pollution has on residents.

For example, according to the American Lung Association, reports show “the area still experienced a number of unhealthy air days residents must be mindful of. Bad air days in Memphis can harm the health of everyone, but place our children, older adults and people living with lung disease particularly at risk…”

This is a broad example of how this pollution is directly impacting us as citizens.

We would also like to address the factors that are forming the main source of this pollution.

For example, aircraft landings and takeoffs account for a large majority of the pollution due to how much fuel is being consumed and exhausted.

During landing, there is also lots of sound pollution from these aircraft in our city. Another root cause is the flight paths. As of now, not all flight paths have been modified or updated for city expansion.

We would like to look into and develop knowledge within our communities about how these flight paths directly affect them.

Thank you for taking the time to read about how you are being affected by pollution from aircraft in Memphis. We have been very grateful for our experiences and research, as well as the knowledge we’ve gathered along this journey.