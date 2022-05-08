ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Guest column: Noise pollution within Memphis is rampant

By Abe Cline, Santiago Arbelaez, Grayson West, Colton Martin, Abe Cline), s.arbelaez2021@crosstownhigh.org (Santiago Arbelaez), g.west2021@crosstownhigh.org (Grayson West), c.martin2021@crosstownhigh.org (Colton Martin
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVChL_0fWrdn3F00

Editor’s note: The following column was written by a group of ninth graders at Crosstown High School for their capstone class, which includes doing a year-long project on an issue facing the community and spreading awareness of the issue.

Aircraft air and noise pollution in Memphis is rampant.

This is partly due to being home to the FedEx World Hub, which has about 450 arrivals and departures daily from Memphis International Airport and 164,250 arrivals and departures yearly.

As a cohort of students from Crosstown High School, we chose to research the effects of this air traffic and raise awareness to help improve our city.

Due to a large amount of aircraft arriving and departing daily from FedEx, there is a large amount of pollution that comes along with it. From our air quality to soot build-up on vehicles, aircraft pollution has affected Memphis more than we realize.

One of the largest and most direct impacts that aircraft have had in Memphis is the drop in air quality. Our city has slowly but surely declining air quality since the opening of the FedEx hub.

Memphis expands by the day so we would like to continue growing while decreasing the damage that expansion will cause.

There are many direct impacts that this pollution has on residents.

For example, according to the American Lung Association, reports show “the area still experienced a number of unhealthy air days residents must be mindful of. Bad air days in Memphis can harm the health of everyone, but place our children, older adults and people living with lung disease particularly at risk…”

This is a broad example of how this pollution is directly impacting us as citizens.

We would also like to address the factors that are forming the main source of this pollution.

For example, aircraft landings and takeoffs account for a large majority of the pollution due to how much fuel is being consumed and exhausted.

During landing, there is also lots of sound pollution from these aircraft in our city. Another root cause is the flight paths. As of now, not all flight paths have been modified or updated for city expansion.

We would like to look into and develop knowledge within our communities about how these flight paths directly affect them.

Thank you for taking the time to read about how you are being affected by pollution from aircraft in Memphis. We have been very grateful for our experiences and research, as well as the knowledge we’ve gathered along this journey.

Comments / 3

Related
actionnews5.com

South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine the sound of an idling train right outside your window day and night. That’s a reality for some Memphis residents. The owner of the Light Apartments in South Memphis says he has been dealing with the problem for several years. He says trains use...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New sports facility set to bring big revenue to Hernando, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The opening of the new Gatorade Fieldhouse training facility in Hernando, Mississippi has the potential to spawn huge growth in the city. Greg Drumwright bought land near the McIngvale Road exit and built a 60,000 square foot athletics facility with actual basketball courts from the Memphis Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Memphis Hustle, along […]
HERNANDO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
localmemphis.com

Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14. Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at...
HORN LAKE, MS
styleblueprint.com

Grind City Grocer Is Open and STOCKED!

A local market recently opened its doors in downtown Memphis, and you’re in for a treat. Grind City Grocer is the newest spot to score tasty goodies, whether you’re stocking your pantry or you’re in the market for gifts. Lisa Ortosecco and her daughter Erin Ortasic are the business-savvy duo behind this new concept centered around locally-produced goods, and they know this city inside and out. Both were raised right here in Memphis, attended college locally, and are deeply involved in the community.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gas prices in Memphis hit record high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gas hit a new record high in Memphis at $4.12 a gallon average for regular unleaded. That new record of $4.12 is, in a lot of cases, low compared to some places around town. A lot of people said they are not going on vacation because...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Pollution#Air Traffic Control#Fedex#Aircraft#Crosstown High School
WREG

Memphis woman shares warning after almost falling for delivery scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wants to warn others about a delivery scam that is going around. The Better Business Bureau says thieves acting like they work with UPS, the postal service, or FedEx to get your hard-earned money is pretty common. They targeted Mary Anne May the day after Mother’s Day. “So I thought, ‘Mother’s Day! Somebody […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Federal agency sues Starbucks after Memphis firings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal agency has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks concerning the former Memphis employees who were fired earlier this year. The National Labor Relations Board has asked a federal judge for a temporary injunction for the seven workers who were fired from the Poplar Plaza location in February. The agency says the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Breakdown: What is an ‘Omega Block’ and why it can last a while

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bulk of our weather is driven by the movement of high and low pressure systems across the U.S. from west to east. The omega block pattern that has been over the U.S. this past week has featured lower pressure over the western U.S., high pressure over the central plains, and lower pressure once again over the eastern U.S. just to our south.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Woman shot and killed in Midtown apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed at a midtown apartment complex on Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the Tuscany Apartments on Poplar just after midnight where they located a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alvin Jones is shocked after waking up and finding this dent in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Peach Truck Tour coming to Oak Court Mall next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peach Truck Tour will be stopping in Memphis, just in time for that Summer fruit picking. The tour will be at Oak Court Mall on Sunday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, July 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Peach Truck...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Cooper and Elzey causes backup in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck in Midtown was causing problems for Memphis drivers after two cars collided and one struck a building near Cooper and Elzey. Details are still coming in, but police and paramedics were spotted on the scene around 4:30 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Michelle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Metros sending the most people to Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. You may also like: Where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COVID spikes again to triple digits in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a Mother’s Day weekend filled with gatherings and music fans coming into Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival a week earlier, Shelby County is experiencing an increase in COVID cases. Desiree Dyson said her family is ready to mask up again if it means staying safe. “I just think that […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Child injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Police say a juvenile was shot on Faxon Avenue just after 6 p.m. The child was taken to Le Bonheur before officers arrived at the scene and is in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy